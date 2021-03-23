NYSE: SWI Investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against SolarWinds Corporation

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NYSE: SWI shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) prior to February 24, 2020 and continue to hold any of their NYSE: SWI shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On January 4, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against SolarWinds Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that since mid-2020, SolarWinds Orion monitoring products had a vulnerability that allowed hackers to compromise the server upon which the products ran, that SolarWinds’ update server had an easily accessible password of ‘solarwinds123’, that consequently, SolarWinds’ customers, including, among others, the Federal Government, Microsoft, Cisco, and Nvidia, would be vulnerable to hacks, that as a result, the Company would suffer significant reputational harm, and that as a result, Defendants’ statements about SolarWinds’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



