Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Worth $6.32 billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 5.6% From 2020, Says Meticulous Research®

London, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Research Antibodies and Reagents Market by Product {Antibodies [Type (Primary, Secondary), Production, Source, Research Area (Oncology, Neurology)], Reagents}, Technology (ELISA, Western Blot), Application, End User (Pharma, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research, the research antibodies and reagents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to reach $6.32 billion by 2027.

Research antibodies and reagent products include research antibodies and reagents that can be widely used for R&D activities by various end users like pharma-biotech, academic & research institutes, and others. The research & development activities in academic institutes and government research institutes have significantly increased in the last 2-3 decades with rising funding from various government organizations. This funding is mainly driven by rising health care concern globally, complexity of clinical trials, and higher failure of drugs in earlier phase studies. In the U.S., the government R&D spending agencies such as Department of Defense (DOD), National Institute of Health (NIH), Department of Energy (DOE), and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) account for 90% of the total R&D investments, globally. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), the budget on research spending by the National Institutes of Health has increased to USD 41,700 million for 2019 from USD 32,311 million for the 2016 and USD 30,311 million for the 2015. Out of this total budget, around 50% is dedicated for the basic biomedical and behavioral research which involved proteomics studies carried out to understand how the basic components of life function. In addition to this, according to WHO, it has been projected that, by 2020, chronic diseases will account for almost three-quarters of all deaths worldwide with number of people with diabetes will increase by 2.5-fold till 2020. Thus, the increased complexities and mortality rate due to chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancers, and chronic respiratory diseases fuels the funding for research thereby driving the research antibodies and reagents market in the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Research Antibodies and Reagents Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely hit many economies around the globe. With the emergence of this pandemic, researchers across the world are investigating preventative approaches and treatment options for COVID-19, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines and antivirals, as well as investigate the repurposing of existing drugs to treat the infection. The pandemic has affected more than 100 countries infecting more than 117.3 million people and killing 2.7 million as of 10th March 2021 (Source: World Health Organization) and has created immense opportunities for the research antibodies and reagents market for discovering a solution for testing. With the pandemic, there is a rising focus on R&D activities which helps to drive the demand for research antibodies and reagents for quick diagnosis and therapeutic effect. According to the company’s news published on April 2020, AstraZe neca (U.K.) is joining forces with government and academia with the aim of discovering novel coronavirus-neutralising antibodies. Via collaborations with the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) and the University of Maryland School of Medicine, promising antibodies from AstraZeneca, discovered through its internal research efforts and collaborations, will undergo preclinical safety and efficacy assessment in the organisations’ biosafety level 3 (BSL3) laboratories. Also, according to September 2020 news, research at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (U.S.) concluded that cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies can work as treatments in people who are infected with the pandemic coronavirus but are not yet seriously ill. Apart from this, many initiatives are undertaken by manufacturers and organizations to accelerate the research with regards to coronavirus. For instance, in March 2020, the Canadian Government committed USD 205.5 million for coronavirus research, boosting global funds. Thus, the increasing investment for research on medical countermeasures against COVID-19 are propelling the market for research antibodies and reagents in the upcoming years.

The research antibodies and reagents market is mainly segmented by product (antibodies and reagents), technology (Western Blot, Immunofluorescence, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Multiplex Immunosorbent Assay, Flow Cytometry, Immunohistochemistry, Immunoprecipitation (IP), others), application (proteomics, drug discovery and development, genomics), end user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, academic and research institutes, contract research organizations), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at global and regional level.

Based on the product, the research antibodies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. This is mainly attributed to the widespread application of antibodies in medicine and biomedical research for the purpose of diagnosis, drug development, and disease treatment. Further, the increasing proteomics & genomics-based research, funding for R&D, and rising need for disease specific biomarkers expands the use of research antibodies in the future. However, the research reagents segment is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast in the overall research antibodies and reagents market. The huge demand for various reagents in many routine assays and techniques, increasing focus on understanding molecular basis of diseases, routine use in target-based assays during the basic research, rising focus on product innovation, and increasing demand for technologically advanced reagents are some of the key factors driving the growth of this market.

Further, the antibodies market, based on their types, is categorized into primary antibodies and secondary antibodies. The primary antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the overall research antibodies market in 2020. This is mainly attributed to the wide adoption of primary antibodies for both direct and indirect antigen detection with increasing molecular research, advancement in protein purification techniques, and focus on targeted drug discovery programs. Similarly, the reagents market is also further categorized into sample preparation (including media and serum, stains & dyes, probes, buffers, solvents) and production reagents (enzyme, proteins), and other reagents. The sample preparation reagents segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall research reagents market in 2020. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing use of reagents during immunoassays for research and diagnosis for quantification of antigens involved in disease.

Based on technology, the flow cytometry segment accounted for the largest share of the overall research antibodies and reagents market in 2020 owing to the increasing focus on biomedical research for initiating developments in diagnosis and therapy, rising funding for biomarker discovery, rising demand for antibody & cell-based research, and rising adoption of western blot technology in these research studies due to their high sensitivity & specificity to quantify the very low levels of proteins in the sample.

Based on application, the proteomics segment accounted for the largest share of the overall research antibodies and reagents market in 2020. This is primarily attributed to the rising uptake of research antibodies in the significantly growing proteomics market. The upsurge in proteomic research is attributed to the rising need for designing more effective drugs through protein-based disease profiling, rising demand for personalized & protein therapeutics, and increasing public & private sector spending on proteomic research. Following proteomics segment, the drug discovery and development application segment is also expected to witness a decent growth during the forecast period. The increasing drug discovery programs and advancement in the industrial procedures expands the use of research antibodies and reagents for drug discovery and development; thereby drives the growth of this market.

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry accounted for the largest share of the research antibodies and reagents market in 2020 due to rising adoption of research antibodies & reagents in the proteomics research and drug discovery and development with the rising focus of industry vendors on innovating therapeutics of chronic diseases.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry for the 4 years. Some of the key players operating in this market are GE Healthcare (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG (Switzerland), Rockland Immunochemicals Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Eli Lily and Company (U.S.), Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), GenScript Biotech Corporation (U.S.), Lonza (Switzerland), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Israel), Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. (U.S.), and BioLegend, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Product Type

Antibodies Antibodies Market, by Type Primary Antibody Secondary Antibody Antibodies Market, by Production Type Monoclonal Antibody Polyclonal Antibody Antibody Fragments Antibodies Market, by Source Mouse Rabbit Others Antibodies Market, by Research Area Oncology Infectious Diseases Cardiovascular Disease Immunology Neurology Stem Cell Research Others

Reagents Sample Preparation Reagents Media and Serum Stain and Dyes Probes Buffers Solvents Antibody Production Reagents Enzymes Proteins Other Research Reagents



Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Technology

Western Blot

Immunofluorescence

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

Multiplex Immunosorbent Assay

Flow Cytometry

Immunohistochemistry

Immunoprecipitation (IP)

Others

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Application

Proteomics

Drug Discovery and Development

Genomics

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

