Global Social Sciences & Humanities Publishing Market 2021-2025: Revenue and Market Share Rankings of 10 Leading Publishers

Academic publishing is a business that is facing strikes of disruption while already navigating longer term transitions.
This report provides an overview and financial outlook for this important publishing segment based on specific research and analysis of the leading competitors' performance through 2020 with market projections through 2025.
The analyst has used the information they gathered through primary and secondary research to estimate company, market, geographic and individual delivery channel performance for 2020. This research was conducted in conjunction with a larger study of the overall market for scholarly and professional publishing.
The overall market and each market segment are divided into four content delivery channels: books, journals, online services (including abstracting and indexing) and other activities.
Global Social Sciences & Humanities Publishing 2021-2025 contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:
- This exclusive analysis of market size and structure, including the impact of COVID-19
- Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers
- A discussion of other leading competitors that are important to a specific publishing activity or geographic market
- Insight into the market for non-English-language publishing in the social sciences and humanities
- Analysis of mergers and acquisitions
- Exclusive market projections to 2025 by publishing activity and more.
Examples of some of the trends covered include:
- The impact of open access in the social sciences and humanities
- Social science and humanities research funding and library budget trends
- The changing face of international SSH publishing
- The challenges facing researchers in social science fields, including the use of big data and issues around peer-review and discoverability.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Methodology
- Definition of Social Science & Humanities Publishing
- Social Science
- Humanities
- Definition of Social Science & Humanities Publishing by Media
- Books
- Journals
- Online Content
- Abstracting & Indexing Services
- Other Activities
- Elimination
- Scope of the Report
- Sources of Information
- Primary & Secondary Research
- Methodology for Projecting/Estimating Results
2. Executive Summary
- Introduction
- What Are the Social Sciences & Humanities?
- Key Facts & Trends
- Research Funding in SSH Continues to Dwindle
- There Is No Dominant Player
- English Does Not Dominate in SSH, Though It Is Gaining
- Journals Projected to Overtake Books as Largest SSH Publishing Activity in 2025
- Journals Represent 37% of the Market
- Big Deal Journal Packages Are Being Exchanged for Transformational Agreements
3. Social Science & Humanities Publishing Market
- Introduction
- Economist, IMF and Freedonia Group World GDP Snapshot, 2019-2021
- Market Size
- Books
- Table Social Science & Humanities Publishing Market by Publishing Activity, 2018-2020
- Journals
- Online Content
- Abstracting & Indexing (A&I) Services
- Other Activities
- Elimination
- Social Science & Humanities Publishing by Geography
- Language Splits & Major Publishing Hubs
- Language Also Varies by Publishing Media
- Currency
4. Leading Social Science & Humanities Publishers
- Introduction
- Leading Social Science & Humanities Publishers
- Informa
- Company Overview
- Recent Company Performance
- Publishing Strategy
- Elsevier
- Springer Nature
- ProQuest
- EBSCO Publishing
- SAGE Publications Inc.
- John Wiley & Sons
- Cengage Research
- Oxford University Press
- Cambridge University Press
- Other Leading Social Science Publishers
- Books
- Journals and Online Content
- University Presses
- Mergers & Acquisitions in the SSH Publishing Market
5. Trends & Forecast
- Current Trends in Social Science & Humanities Publishing
- SH Research Funding Is a Fraction of STM, Continues to Be Threatened
- COVID-19 Cut SSH Book Output by Half
- Open Access Books Are Building a Niche in SSH Publishing
- Leading OA Book Publishers Ranked by Number of Titles, 2020
- New SSH Journal Launches Continue to Decline
- Big Deal Journal Packages Are Being Exchanged for Transformational Agreements
- Largest Transformative Agreements by Number of Publications Covered
- Open Access Presents Challenges in SSH
- The Changing Face of International SSH Publishing
- Social Science & Humanities Disciplines Are Dynamic, Evolving
- Social Science Researchers Face Obstacles Using Big Data & Other Quantitative Methods
- Weaknesses in Peer Review Undermine Credibility of SSH Research
- Publishing Success Rests on Discoverability
- Market Forecast
- Introduction
- Social Science & Humanities Publishing Forecast by Publishing Activity, 2021P-2025P
- Books Forecast
- Journals Forecast
- Online Content Forecast
- Abstracting & Indexing Services Forecast
- Other Activities Forecast
- Elimination Forecast
- Forecast of Leading Publishers
- Leading SSH Publishers' Revenue Forecast, 2020-2021P
