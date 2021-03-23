NASDAQ: CLSK Investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit against CleanSpark, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company had overstated its customer and contract figures, that several of the Company’s recent acquisitions involved undisclosed related party transactions, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

