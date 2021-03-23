New York, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sewer Cable Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06038357/?utm_source=GNW

Poor sewer system can adversely affect both the health of people and the environment.



A poorly treated sewage system can contaminate water and harm large amount of wildlife.Leaking or flooding can cause completely untreated sewage to enter rivers and other water sources, causing them to become polluted.



In 2016, a large part of the river Trent was polluted by sewage in Staffordshire (county in the West Midlands of England), killing over 15,000 fish.In Lusaka, a city in Zambia, groundwater is vulnerable to contamination due to thousands of openings in the rock layer.



Poorly built facilities percolate their contents into surrounding soil. Such activities were the major reason behind the outbreak of cholera, which killed 88 people in 2017 and 2018. Therefore, it has become necessary for authorities to efficiently maintain the sewer infrastructure. Due to increased investments, need for enhanced draining equipment has also increased. This, in turn, is driving the sewer cable market.



The emergence of COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent norms set by the governments across the world are hindering the operations of various industries, such as manufacturing and IT.However, essential industries such as water and wastewater management and sewer management had to continue their operations.



Therefore, the sewer cable market in North America witnessed a minimal impact of the pandemic in 2020.In Europe and APAC, in spite of the surge in number of COVID-19 cases and shutdown of business operations for months, manufacturers had to continue the production of essential products, such as sewer management system products.



Meanwhile, the sewer cable market in the rest of the world witnessed a limited effect of the pandemic. Demand for sewer cleaning equipment was stable, and hence manufacturers resumed their operation at mid stage of pandemic.



The overall sewer cable market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the sewer cable market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. Participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the sewer cable market.



A few major players operating in the global sewer cable market are Hongli Pipe Machinery; General Wire Spring Co.; MyTana LLC; SEWER CABLE EQUIPMENT COMPANY.; Coast Manufacturing; DURACABLE; Electric Eel Manufacturing; Ferguson Enterprises, LLC.; RJM Equipment Sales, Inc; Spartan Tool; Trojan Worldwide Inc; Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc.; Milwaukee Tool; and RIDGID.

