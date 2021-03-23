Forbes Names FTI Consulting to 2021 America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the Company has been named to Forbes magazine’s list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms for the sixth consecutive year, recognized in 11 sectors and functional areas.



Commenting on the recognition, Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, said, “Being recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms for the sixth consecutive year is a gratifying reflection of the success we are having in supporting terrific professionals as they leverage our global expertise to help clients with their most significant challenges and opportunities.”

FTI Consulting was recognized in the following sectors and functional areas:

Automotive

Construction & Infrastructure

Finance & Risk Management

Financial Institutions

IT, Technology

IT, Strategy

Legal & Litigation

Operations

Organization

Strategy

Supply Chain Management



To compile its list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms, Forbes worked with analytics company Statista to survey more than 7,500 partners and executives of management consultancies, as well more than 1,000 senior executives who had worked with the consultancies over the last four years. Respondents were asked to recommend firms based on performance across predetermined sectors and functional areas.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,300 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. For more information, For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com