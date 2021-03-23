Clinix Health Announces ‘Turnkey’ Lab-Quality, Mobile Rapid PCR COVID-19 Testing Solutions in Ontario

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinix Health is pleased to announce it is now providing a range of lab-quality rapid PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing solutions in Ontario for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing coronavirus (COVID-19). This includes a new ‘turnkey’ mobile, lab-quality, rapid PCR testing option that delivers reliable, accurate results in as little as one hour, as well as mobile and traditional in-clinic PCR testing for consumers and corporations with 24-36 hour turnaround for results.



In all cases, Clinix Health only uses Health Canada-approved PCR testing solutions, providing 95 per cent accuracy for rapid testing and 99 per cent accuracy for traditional. The diagnostic testing can occur at a Clinix Health clinic or at onsite at a business or workplace, allowing for both individualised, home-based testing and high volume, business-based, turnkey testing solutions. Clinix Health is also making both nasal swabbing and saliva sample collection options available so clients can choose the best test offering for their particular personal or business needs.

“Clinix Health can provide fast, accurate, mobile and clinic-based results wherever they are needed, including to the many businesses and industries who are working hard to keep Ontario’s economy running during the pandemic,” said My Roller, National Executive Director of Clinix Health. “Our rapid PCR testing option can alleviate pressure on our already burdened health care system, augment Canada’s broader public health response to COVID-19, get people back to work quickly and safely, and help limit spread of the disease in our communities.”

Regardless of the testing option chosen, samples are collected by trained and certified practitioners who rigorously follow Infection Prevention & Control (IPAC) procedures, have properly donned the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE), and are flexible with regards to testing requirements in cases where special, urgent testing is required. All testing services are also personalised to the specific client requirements and can change along with client needs as the situation with COVID-19 evolves.

There are many types of COVID-19 tests on the market. The most commonly known tests are antigen or isothermal tests, which are faster and require less specialized equipment than lab tests, but often need to be verified by a lab PCR test due to lower reported accuracy. By comparison, the lab-based PCR tests are highly accurate, but require lab expertise and, as such, are non-mobile and have the longest time-to-result (up to 72 hours). The Clinix Health rapid testing options combine the best of both solutions providing rapid, mobile, and highly accurate results in about one hour using “gold-standard” RT-PCR technology.

Clinix Health’s rapid and traditional PCR testing solutions are available now in Ottawa and Toronto for both clinic-based and mobile solution options. Clinix is proud to bring Canadian-made and delivered testing solutions to Ontario.

About Clinix Health

Clinix Health provides testing services, including rapid COVID-19 testing for individuals and workplaces, and operates testing clinics in Toronto and Ottawa. These clinics, which are staffed by health care professionals, offer turnkey mobile testing solutions for businesses and onsite testing for the public who need rapid, accurate testing for a variety of reasons.