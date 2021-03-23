Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Migration to NEO Exchange

DENVER, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, announced that effective as of market open today, March 23, 2021, its common shares and warrants have been approved for migration to the NEO Exchange and will commence trading under ticker symbols “MYCO” and “MYCO.WT,” respectively.



“Mydecine is quickly solidifying its position within the emerging psychedelic-assisted therapeutic industry as we build a robust R&D pipeline focused on the usage of psychedelic medicines to treat mental health disorders and deliver on multiple industry firsts. While we diligently work on our drug development, we also remain committed to providing greater visibility within the investment community. The NEO Exchange enables us to reach a broader institutional and retail investor audience and in turn enhance shareholder value,” said Josh Bartch, CEO and Co-Founder of Mydecine.

“This listing occurs on the cusp of completing a key operational milestone of achieving the first harvest and commercial export of legal psychedelic psilocybin mushrooms from Jamaica to our cGMP facility in Canada. With a commercial supply chain of psilocybin mushrooms now in place, we are strongly positioned to advance several initiatives aimed at driving the future of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use. We look forward to the support of the NEO Exchange and increased capital markets exposure as Mydecine builds our leadership position within this rapidly developing industry,” concluded Mr. Bartch.

About NEO Exchange

NEO Exchange is a progressive stock exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, the NEO Exchange puts investors first and provides access to trading all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. The NEO Exchange lists non-venture companies and investment products seeking a stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group™ is an emerging biotech and life sciences company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating mental health problems and enhancing vitality. The company’s world-renowned medical and scientific advisory board is building out a robust R&D pipeline of nature-sourced psychedelic-assisted therapeutics, novel compounds, therapy protocols, and unique delivery systems. Mydecine has exclusive access to a full cGMP certified pharmaceutical manufacturing facility with the ability to import/export, cultivate, extract/isolate, and analyze active mushroom compounds with full government approval through Health Canada. Mydecine also operates out of a state-of-the-art mycology lab in Denver, CO to focus on genetic research for scaling commercial cultivation of rare (non-psychedelic) medicinal mushrooms.

At the heart of Mydecine’s core philosophy is that psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy will continue to gain acceptance in the medical community with many of the world’s best accredited research organizations demonstrating its remarkable clinical effectiveness. Mydecine recognizes the responsibility associated with psychedelic-assisted therapy and will continue to position itself as a long-term leader across the spectrum of clinical trials, research, technology, and global supply. Mydecine has also successfully completed multiple acquisitions since its inception.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be”, “looking forward” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company increasing investors awareness are based on the Company’s estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of Mydecine to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Mydecine will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The NEO Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and is not responsible for the adequacy and accuracy of the contents herein.