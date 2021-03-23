New York, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Self-Service Kiosk Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Type, and End-User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06038355/?utm_source=GNW

The self-service kiosks offer several benefits to service providers, such as optimization of the overall cost of businesses by reducing the infrastructure set-up and labor cost.The self-service technologies permit the user to manage various services independently, without the participation of any representatives.



They offer a higher level of customer satisfaction by offering control over their purchase decisions.These factors have led to the widespread adoption of self-service interactive kiosks in the urban areas.



Furthermore, to boost the urban living, self-service kiosks offers several valuable services such as advertising, live transit feeds, free unlimited Wi-Fi access, and emergency notifications to users.Rising adoption of Internet of things (IoT) and other smart connected devices is further adding value to consumer experience.



Smart kiosks are integrated with the world-class technologies, such as machine-to-machine communication, cloud, and IoT. Therefore, by leveraging these advanced technologies/ platforms, the self-service kiosks offer cost-effective access to information.



The self-service kiosks market is segmented based on component, type, end-user, and geography.Based on component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and service.



In terms of type, the market is segmented into information, ticketing, patient interactive, check-in, and employment.In terms of end-user, the self-service kiosks market is divided into retail, hospitality, healthcare, financial services, and others.



Based on geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).In 2019, North America held the largest market share; however, APAC is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2027).



Despite the positive growth outlook, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is negatively affecting the global economy, and its limiting effect is likely to hinder business activities and revenues of the self-service kiosks industry players across the world.

ACRELEC GROUP; DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INC.; EMBROSS; GEMALTO NV; KIOSK INFORMATION SYSTEMS; MERIDIAN KIOSKS; NCR CORPORATION; OLEA KIOSKS INC.; POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY INC.; and ZIVELO INC. are among the key players profiled in this market study. In addition to these players, several other important companies have been studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global self-service kiosks market and its ecosystem.



The overall self-service kiosk market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the self-service kiosk market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global self-service kiosk market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the self-service kiosk market.

