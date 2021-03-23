Worldwide Poultry Healthcare Industry to 2026 - Rising Occurrence of Zoonotic Diseases is Driving Growth

Dublin, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poultry Healthcare Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The poultry production is not only an important source of subsidiary income but also provides nutritional security to the people. Owing to the significance of the poultry production, the government is taking efforts for the betterment of this sector. For instance, the government of India under the initiative program of National Livestock Mission helps for the sustainable growth and development of the livestock sector including poultry. Under this mission, there are provision for various poultry farming and allied activities.



The government is also taking steps forward to deal with the challenges that come across during poultry production. As per the International Food Policy Research Institute, by the year 2020, developing countries are expected to be producing around 40% more meat and 60% more milk per capita than that of the year 1990. As the production increases, the need for proper healthcare for the animals also increases and because of this, government of various developing countries are taking an interest in the formation of better animal healthcare systems that, in turn, benefits the poultry healthcare market.



Along with this, other factors, such as the rising occurrence of zoonotic diseases and a rise in demand for poultry-derived food products are contributing to driving the poultry healthcare market.



Key Market Trends



Vaccines Segment is Expected to Show Better Growth in the Forecast Years



Based on the Product Type, the market is segmented into Vaccines, Parasiticides, Anti-Infectives, Medical Feed Additives, and Others. Vaccination is an essential factor to protect the poultry animals from disease and possibly deaths, in several cases, globally. There is a wide range of diseases for which vaccinations have been developed and well established for poultry animals.



Every country has also developed certain guidelines for vaccination which are followed at the national level to protect the animals from diseases, along with the disease management programs for poultry focus on prevention and keep them healthy. In the US, the veterinary biologics are regulated by the USDA Center for Veterinary Biologics, part of the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Hence with that, several companies are establishing on improving the distribution channels with innovative therapies that are driving the overall market.



North America Dominates the Poultry Healthcare Market



North America is among the major contributor to agriculture, livestock, technological advancements and implementation of animal healthcare benefits across the region. The poultry industry is found growing rapidly in the United States.



According to the data published by the US department of agriculture (USDA), the per capita consumption of poultry products in 2016 was 107.6 pounds and has been increased to 108.6 pounds in 2017. Thus, the rising production and consumption of the poultry-derived products in the region is expected to propel the growth of the market, over the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Initiatives by Government and Animal Welfare Associations

4.2.2 Rising Occurrence of Zoonotic Diseases

4.2.3 Rise in Demand for Poultry-derived Food Products

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Use of Counterfeit Medicines

4.3.2 Lack of Veterinarians and Shortage of Skilled Farm Workers

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Vaccines

5.1.2 Parasiticides

5.1.3 Anti Infectives

5.1.4 Medical Feed Additives

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Test Type

5.2.1 ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Test

5.2.2 PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) Test

5.2.3 Molecular Diagnostic Test

5.2.4 Other Test Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bayer AG

6.1.2 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

6.1.3 Ceva Sante Animale

6.1.4 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.5 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

6.1.6 Megacor Diagnostik GmbH

6.1.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.8 Virbac

6.1.9 Zoetis Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a3zq6q