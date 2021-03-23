Worldwide Rugged IC Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rugged IC Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the rugged IC market and it is poised to grow by $670.00 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The reports on rugged IC market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven adoption of ruggedized computers in defense applications and increasing investments in global smartphone market.

The rugged IC market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increasing interest in smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the rugged IC market growth during the next few years.



The report on rugged IC market covers the following areas:

Rugged IC market sizing

Rugged IC market forecast

Rugged IC market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rugged IC market vendors that include Analog Devices Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Ozark Integrated Circuits, Inc., Qualcomm Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc. Also, the rugged IC market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Rugged mobile computers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rugged tablets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rugged scanners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rugged air quality monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Analog Devices Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qualcomm Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/92trl0