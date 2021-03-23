Global Pervoskite Materials, Liquid Metals, and Superhydrophobic Materials Market Opportunities 2020: Intelligence on Technologies, Products, Processes, Applications, and Strategic Insights

Dublin, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Pervoskite Materials, Liquid Metals, and Superhydrophobic Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This issue of High-Tech Materials Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) showcases growth opportunities in pervoskite materials, liquid metals, and superhydrophobic materials.

The High-Tech Materials TOE provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various materials across industries. Some material technologies include lightweight materials, bio-based materials, ceramics, smart materials, fibers, nanomaterials, responsive materials, polymers, woven and non woven materials, polymers and plastics and packaging materials.

The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thinfilms, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.

Key Topics Covered:

Research Advances - Pervoskite Materials

  • University of California, San Diego, US
  • Ulsan National Institute of Science, South Korea
  • University of Cambridge, UK
  • Growth Opportunities

Research Advances - Liquid Metals

  • University of New South Wales, Australia
  • Shenzhen University, China
  • Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Australia
  • Growth Opportunities

Research Advances - Superhydrophobic Materials

  • Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, US
  • University of Toronto, Canada
  • Aalto University School of Chemical Engineering, Finland
  • Eth Zurich, Switzerland
  • South China University of Technology, PRC
  • Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar, India
  • Growth Opportunities

