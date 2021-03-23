Europe and North America Driver Monitoring System Market Report 2021

Dublin, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Partial, Semi-autonomous Driving and EU General Safety Regulation Set to Propel Global Driver Monitoring System Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this study on DMS markets in Europe and North America, the report highlights the regulatory, technological, and competitive landscapes in these markets. The report also covers DMS market analyses, including business models, product strategies, and growth opportunities, for both regions with forecasts until 2030.
Driver distraction and drowsiness are major causes of road traffic crashes worldwide. A review for the European Commission found driver distraction to be the likely factor in 10% to 30% of road collisions in Europe each year.
Driver monitoring systems (DMS) can address this critical challenge by monitoring driver drowsiness and attention. The introduction of partial and semi-autonomous-driving vehicles accentuates the need for such monitoring features.
Recent regulatory mandates in the European Union and increased attention in North America owing to accidents involving vehicles with partial driving automation are driving the DMS markets in these regions. However, these rapid developments, the COVID-19 pandemic, and cost concerns pose market challenges, impeding DMS penetration.
