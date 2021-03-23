RTI Introduces RTI Academy: A Virtual On-Demand Learning Platform for Software Developers and Architects of Autonomous Systems

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, today announced RTI Academy , an on-demand, virtual learning platform that provides RTI customers access to Connext DDS® training, as they architect, develop and deploy intelligent distributed systems. RTI Academy provides Connext users with the flexibility to access courses online, at their own pace. This allows development teams to efficiently scale by quickly onboarding new members.



2020 gave way to remote work, with many companies having to quickly pivot to a new way of operating. This new environment required a revised way to train employees on advanced technologies, all from remote locations, various time zones and at their own pace. RTI’s virtual training platform enables Connext users to access and participate in RTI product training anywhere and is on-demand, so customers can reference best practices for designing their autonomous systems at any time. RTI Academy courses can be shared across development teams and allows customers to stay current on the latest features of the Connext product.

The courses offered are tailored to each customer’s RTI Support Plan . As your team grows, your new team members will also gain access to the same training plan for building distributed systems using RTI Connext. The three training tiers are as follows:

Basic: Training includes the fundamentals of the RTI Connext Product Suite with basic-level training courses to kick off your team’s ability to develop system applications.

Essential: In addition to the training content available with the Basic support plan, the Essential plan takes a developer-focused approach into exclusive content, including specific examples and best practices around building distributed systems.

Premium: In addition to the training content available with the Essential plan, the Premium plan delivers the highest level of comprehensive training and content support for your project and your team. This includes access to sophisticated use cases and scenarios for architecting distributed systems.



RTI Academy courses will continue to expand training offerings throughout the year as new capabilities are added to the RTI Connext Product Suite.

“2020 proved to be a year of adaptation for all companies and organizations, as the shift to remote work and training environments became the new normal,” said Mark Hamilton, Vice President of Services at RTI. “We understand the challenges that come with navigating this new normal and have worked to adapt accordingly for our customers. We wanted to create a virtual training platform that provides the same, if not greater value than what our customers received prior to remote work but in an innovative way. RTI Academy now allows our customers the proper flexibility and scalability to continue their business success as they design and develop next-generation autonomous systems.”

Availability and Pricing

The RTI Academy virtual learning platform is available now for RTI customers with an active Support Plan. For additional information on Support Plan tiers and pricing, please visit: www.rti.com/products/pricing .

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext is the world's leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 1,500 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.

