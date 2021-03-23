CentralReach Earns South Florida Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” Honor

Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of electronic medical record (EMR), practice management, and clinical solutions that enable Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and related behavioral health practices to deliver quality autism care for superior outcomes, has been named one of the best places to work in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal in its “Best Places to Work” list for 2021. CentralReach was ranked #12 for mid-sized companies on this year’s list.

“We are honored to be considered one of the best places to work in South Florida,” said CentralReach CEO Chris Sullens. “Florida has always been our home so it’s wonderful to see this recognition of the extraordinary team we have here and how we are delivering on our commitment to provide cutting-edge solutions to support the ABA community and propel industry practitioners into a new era of excellence. This is a wonderful reward for all the hard work our team puts in to make CentralReach a truly special place to work.”

The Best Places to Work in South Florida award recognizes the region’s top employers based on factors such as professional growth, office culture, employee satisfaction, and strength of leadership. The rankings were unveiled at a Drive In Celebration on Feb. 25 outside The Signature Grand in Davie, FL.

This is the first award that CentralReach has won in 2021, but the 14th award the company has won in the past 12 months including two Stevie® Awards for the Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year as well as the Most Innovative Company of the Year, Forbes Best Startup Employers, Global Excellence Awards Leading Innovator in Healthcare Software & Services, NJBIZ Workplace Wellness Hero, NJBIZ’s Business of the Year, and many more.

To learn more about a career at CentralReach, visit www.centralreach.com/careers.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of EMR, practice management and clinical solutions that enable applied behavior analysis (ABA) and related behavioral health practices to deliver quality autism care for superior outcomes. The company is revolutionizing the ABA space with cutting-edge solutions including precision teaching, clinical data collection, scheduling, billing, learning management, fully digital evidence-based programming and more.

Trusted by more than 100,000 clinicians and educators, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product improvement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the ABA community to propel industry practitioners into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

CentralReach

pr@centralreach.com