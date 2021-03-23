Minimizer & Premier Mfg. launch trilingual marketing campaign

OWATONNA, Minn., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minimizer and Premier Manufacturing are increasing their marketing efforts in Canada and Latin America with the release of a trilingual marketing campaign.

Among the resources now available in French and Spanish are each company’s product catalog, as well as each of their websites - minimizer.com and premier-mfg.com.

“We’re excited to offer these materials in English, French, and Spanish,” Director of Marketing Steve Hansen said. “We’re members of a global marketplace, and as we increase our footprint with additional Latin American distributors and our French-speaking customers in Quebec, Canada, it’s important we offer the necessary tools to those customers, as well as our salespeople and end-users.”

The High Bar Brands companies also offer distributor counter mats in all three languages.

“The counter mats are great because each one offers a slot to insert a new product-specific advertisement,” Hansen said. “And now that we offer these ads in both French and Spanish, it’s only going to help our distributors and end-user customers.”

Hansen also says Minimizer and Premier Mfg. are not done developing additional trilingual resources.

“We’re working on creating installation instructions in both French and Spanish, and we’ll continue to produce additional videos in those languages, as well,” Hansen said.

About High Bar Brands

High Bar Brands, LLC, is the preferred solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry with our family of iconic brands. Driven by innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, we strive for total customer satisfaction through our passionate team and superior products.

Our company was born from the partnership between two solution-based brands – Minimizer and Premier Manufacturing. These iconic suppliers have proven processes and a customer-centric approach that has forged a special connection with drivers, fleet owners and maintenance managers across North America. Their feedback is crucial to R&D and has helped our team design and develop numerous patented technologies.

High Bar Brands is renowned for our go-to-market strategies that are catapulted by an incredibly strong distribution network. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver our message of quality and service throughout our distribution network all the way to the end-user.

Employees are afforded best-in-class operations equipment, creating a powerful production facility and efficient office environment.

High Bar Brands is proud to be a member of the toughest industry. Driven by customer needs, their success is what drives our business.

