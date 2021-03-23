Redwood Software and UHY Consulting Partner to Deliver Finance and Digital Transformation

Frisco, TX, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Software, the leading cloud-based process automation provider, today announced a partnership with UHY Consulting to deliver Redwood’s finance and IT automation solutions to help empower enterprise and upper mid-market organizations for finance and digital transformation.

The partnership combines respective strengths of Redwood’s proven automation solutions and UHY Consulting, who is affiliated with UHY International, the 17th largest accounting network, globally. UHY Consulting has provided transformation solutions for thousands of clients that have improved their company’s productivity, growth and profitability.

The alliance centers initially around Redwood Finance and back office Automation to streamline finance processes such as order to cash, procure to pay, record to report, and the financial close, with opportunities to apply the Redwood platform for automation in additional areas such as HR management, supply chain and customer relationships.

“Flexibility in Redwood's cloud-based automation platform makes it an ideal fit for any type of transformation project that UHY Consulting undertakes,” said Frank Fenello, national managing director at UHY Consulting.

“Redwood's proven solutions replace wasteful manual work with automation that improves business agility and frees people to focus on higher-value strategic work, and that’s crucial in true digital transformation,” Fenello said. “Redwood’s technology, culture, leadership and commitment to customer success align perfectly with UHY’s values to create a mutually beneficial partnership for our companies and joint customers."

Mehdi Rezaie, Redwood chief operating officer, said the partnership elevates Redwood’s market presence and enhances customer implementations with UHY’s deep expertise in business process re-engineering, Lean Six Sigma and continuous improvement methodologies.

“We’re thrilled to partner with a firm of UHY Consulting's caliber and long track record of excellence in finance and digital transformation,” Rezaie said. “This alliance brings together best-in-class automation technology and business process optimization services at a time when enterprises are under more pressure than ever to innovate and transform, all while business and IT complexity is rising."

About UHY Consulting

UHY Consulting is a management consulting firm that delivers transformation within that achieve sustainable results. Leveraging our proprietary methodologies, combined with a collaborative team approach, we develop leading practices for our clients that leave lasting impacts. UHY Consulting provides a broad range of management consulting services, including transformation solutions, cybersecurity, risk and compliance and people resources. We have strong roots with UHY International, a top 20 global accounting network and UHY LLP, a national Certified Public Accounting firm.

About Redwood

At Redwood Software we have a singular, relentless focus. We help companies create a bright digital future through IT and business process automation. Our goal is to liberate people from repetitive manual tasks so they can focus on something greater — fulfillment for themselves and driving the innovation that helps their organizations stay ahead. For the last 28 years we have been delivering mission critical automation and orchestration solutions to thousands of customers across more than 150 countries and helping turn their IT vision into reality. Learn more at www.redwood.com.

