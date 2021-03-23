PLATFORM(WD) Advances Choom’s Digital Strategy with New Website

VANCOUVER, British Columbia., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choom Holdings Inc. (“Choom” or the “Company”) (CSE: CHOO; OTCQB: CHOOF), a fast-expanding Canadian retail cannabis company is pleased to announce it has launched its new proprietary ecommerce platform, powered by PLATFORMWD.



The value of Choom’s newly acquired digital team and assets have come to fruition with the release of the Choom 2.0 site. The elevated retail experience customers have come to expect in-store has now come to life online, supporting one of the brands key strategic pillars of a strong omni-channel ecosystem. Some of the key attributes of the fully customized site include full mobile optimization, increased speed, best-in-class SEO, SMS notifications, in-store fulfilment, including delivery and pickup options.

“We’re betting big on digital and the omnichannel customer,” Corey Gillon, Choom CEO states, “On average customers are spending 75% more online compared to in-store, making the growth of this channel a continued priority. Our management team, with 100+ years combined retail industry experience, understands all to well the importance of investing in digital and the pitfalls organizations see that fail to do so. The pandemic has accelerated ecommerce contribution 10 years, in the past year, and Choom is now well prepared to capitalize on this ongoing shift. Organizations need to be agile, now more than ever, which is difficult when you’re reliant on 3rd party platforms as most of the Canadian Cannabis retailers are today. This has created a significant point of differentiation for Choom”.

The new website was developed by PLATFORMWD digital agency. PLATFORMWD was acquired by Choom in September 2020 and has extensive experience in the Cannabis industry. The initial launch of the site will be superseded by a phase 2 development project that will include additional optimizations and features.

About Choom™

Choom™ is a rapidly-expanding Canadian retail cannabis company, inspired by Hawaii's “Choom Gang”—a group of buddies in Honolulu during the 1970's who loved to smoke weed—or as the locals called it, “Choom”. Evoking the spirit of the original Choom Gang, our brand caters to the Canadian market with the ethos of ‘cultivating good times’. Choom™ is focused on delivering an elevated customer experience through our curated retail environments, offering a diversity of brands for Canadians across a national retail network.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking information

This news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company's proposed activities and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information relates to management's future outlook and anticipated events or results and includes statements or information regarding the future plans or prospects of the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These factors include risks and uncertainties associated with or arising as a result of delays in obtaining or an inability to obtain required regulatory approvals, access to sufficient quantities of cannabis, the results of diligence investigations, the actions of third parties, the results of negotiations with third parties, developments in the cannabis sector, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, reliance on key personnel, regulatory risks and delays and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of the Company's interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings, including those made with the CSE and applicable Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such forward looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTED RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



