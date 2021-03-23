Cipla Therapeutics and SIGA Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to support innovation and provide access to novel antibacterial drugs against biothreats

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipla Therapeutics, a division of Cipla USA Inc., an affiliate of Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087; NSE: CIPLA EQ; referred to as "Cipla") and SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (NASDAQ: SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market announced entering into a strategic partnership to deliver sustained innovation and access to novel antibacterial drugs, particularly against biothreats.

The World Health Organization has declared that anti-microbial resistance (AMR) one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity2 which puts at risk the effective prevention and treatment of a wide range of infections. According to the AMR Industry Alliance, a global AMR private sector coalition, AMR is the ability of a microorganism (such as bacteria, viruses, and some parasites) to stop an antimicrobial (such as antibiotics, antivirals and antimalarials) from working against it. It is an increasingly significant threat to global public health which is present in every country around the world and infections caused by drug-resistant bacteria can cause death.

“The strategic collaboration between Cipla and SIGA will provide the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) department, with solutions for its biothreat and public health needs,” said Garrett Ingram, CEO of Cipla Therapeutics and added “AMR is a global priority for Cipla and our continued investment in this area along with SIGA’s drug development and US experience creates a unique and strong partnership.”

“We are thrilled to have teamed up with Cipla to tackle the very important public health challenge of AMR,” said Phil Gomez, CEO of SIGA. “Our longtime partner BARDA has recognized this as a critical issue, for not only public health, but biothreats as well. With our drug development expertise under the animal rule and government contracting expertise, and Cipla’s novel antibiotic products and extensive manufacturing capabilities, we are confident that together we are ideally-suited to provide innovative solutions to BARDA and other government customers.”

SIGA has secured and successfully managed multiple contracts awarded by the U.S. government over a period of more than 10 years that provide for the development and procurement of up to approximately $1 billion for the supply and re-supply of TPOXX in the Strategic National Stockpile. In addition, SIGA brings expertise in developing and improving US-based supply chains to enable robust delivery of medical countermeasures to the U.S. Government.

Cipla is committed to addressing the AMR challenge and owns and markets the novel antibiotic ZEMDRI® (Plazomicin) injection in the United States. Cipla is a global leader in antibiotics with tremendous experience in stewardship and supply. Moreover, Cipla has a global footprint including a 350,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Long Island, New York. This partnership provides an opportunity for US Government agencies such as BARDA to advance preparation and health security program initiatives with the novel antibiotic ZEMDRI® while working through a known partner in SIGA, an entity with deep expertise in USG contracting and BARDA’s hands-on approach to advanced development.

ABOUT CIPLA:

Established in 1935, Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. Our strengths in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments are well-known. Our 46 manufacturing sites around the world produce 50+ dosage forms and 1,500+ products using cutting-edge technology platforms to cater to our 80+ markets. Cipla is ranked 3rd largest in pharma in India (IQVIA MAT December’ 20), 3rd largest in the pharma private market in South Africa (IQVIA MAT December’20), and is among the most dispensed generic players in the U.S. For over eight decades, making a difference to patients has inspired every aspect of Cipla’s work. Our paradigm-changing offer of a triple anti-retroviral therapy in HIV/AIDS at less than a dollar a day in Africa in 2001 is widely acknowledged as having contributed to bringing inclusiveness, accessibility and affordability to the center of the HIV movement. A responsible corporate citizen, Cipla’s humanitarian approach to healthcare in pursuit of its purpose of ‘Caring for Life’ and deep-rooted community links wherever it is present make it a partner of choice to global health bodies, peers and all stakeholders. For more, please visit www.cipla.com , or click on Twitter , Facebook, LinkedIn.

ABOUT SIGA TECHNOLOGIES,INC:

SIGA Technologies, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market. Health security comprises countermeasures for biological, chemical, radiological and nuclear attacks (biodefense market), vaccines and therapies for emerging infectious diseases, and health preparedness. Our lead product is TPOXX®, also known as tecovirimat and ST-246®, an orally administered and IV formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. TPOXX is a novel small-molecule drug and the US maintains a stockpile of 1.7 million oral courses in the Strategic National Stockpile under Project BioShield. The oral formulation of TPOXX was approved by the FDA for the treatment of smallpox on July 13, 2018. In September 2018, SIGA signed a contract with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for additional procurement and development related to both oral and intravenous formulations of TPOXX. For more information about SIGA, please visit www.siga.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

CIPLA: Except for the historical information contained herein, statements in this press note and the subsequent discussions may constitute "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties including the impact of Covid-19 and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to our ability to successfully implement our strategy, our growth and expansion plans, our ability to obtain regulatory approvals, technological changes, fluctuation in earnings, foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage international operations and exports, our exposure to market risks as well as other risks.

SIGA:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and SIGA cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of SIGA is not a guarantee of future performance. More detailed information about SIGA and risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements, including the forward-looking statements in this press release, is set forth in SIGA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including SIGA's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in other documents that SIGA has filed with the SEC. SIGA urges investors and security holders to read those documents free of charge at the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. Interested parties may also obtain those documents free of charge from SIGA. Forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made, and except for our ongoing obligations under the United States of America federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The information contained in this press release does not necessarily reflect the position or the policy of the Government and no official endorsement should be inferred.

For queries, please contact:

Cipla Contacts:

Corporate Communications

E-Mail: CorpComm@cipla.com

Investor Relations

E-Mail: Investor.Relations@cipla.com

SIGA Contacts:

Investor Relations

Laine Yonker, Edison Group

Email: lyonker@edisongroup.com

Telephone:1-646-653-7035



Media Relations

Mediarelations@siga.com

(212) 672-9100

_________________

1 https://www.amrindustryalliance.org/why-amr/

2 https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/antimicrobial-resistance