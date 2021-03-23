LiquidityBook Adds Sumit Kumar as Senior FIX Specialist

New York, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidityBook, a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based provider of buy- and sell-side trading solutions, today announced the hire of Sumit Kumar as Senior FIX Specialist. He will be based in the firm’s London office.

Mr. Kumar will play a key role in ensuring clients have a smooth and seamless experience with LiquidityBook, from onboarding to day-to-day connectivity, collaborating with both internal developers and external clients to help create more robust processes to match the growing client base adoption of the latest FIX-based trading tools Wall Street has to offer. This hire comes at a time of tremendous growth for LiquidityBook. In 2020, the firm added 30 new broker-dealer partners to LBX Connect, its proprietary managed global FIX network, a 38% increase from 2019, while revenues increased 34% year-over-year.

Mr. Kumar spent the last four years at Refinitiv, where he began as a FIX Connectivity Specialist and rose to positions such as Director, Global Head of FIX Onboarding for the Redi EMS. He managed a global team that operated a 24/7 model for FIX connectivity onboarding that followed the sun from his home base in London, through the teams in New York and Bangalore, India. Prior to that, he spent a large portion of his career rising through the ranks in Goldman Sach’s electronic trading division and stayed on with the REDI platform as it spun out in 2014. Earlier in his career, he was an analyst at CLSA and Indus Valley Partners. Mr. Kumar holds a B.S. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the Manipal Institute of Technology.

Commenting on Mr. Kumar’s hire, LiquidityBook Chief Revenue Officer Sean Sullivan said: “As the number of firms that work with us specifically to take advantage of advancements in FIX trading strategies increases, adding talent to ensure a well-integrated OMS offering and a seamless onboarding process has become a top priority. Sumit is one of the most knowledgeable professionals in the FIX space, bringing vast project management experience and success at every stop on his resume. We are thrilled to have him on the team and know he will enable us to continue providing the level of service clients have come to expect from LiquidityBook as we further scale the business and develop new offerings.”

Mr. Kumar added: “Over the course of my career, I’ve learned that there’s nothing more gratifying than helping clients solve complex problems. With a robust sales pipeline and a proprietary managed FIX network, as well as white-glove client service, LiquidityBook offers a unique environment in which to do so. Ultimately, a firm’s solutions are only as good as clients’ ability to access them, and I look forward to helping clients start leveraging the LBX suite with ease and efficiency.”

About LiquidityBook

LiquidityBook is a leading SaaS-based provider of buy- and sell-side trading solutions, including order management, portfolio management, execution management, FIX network connectivity, compliance and pre- and post-trade processing. Founded in 2005, the LiquidityBook platform is trusted by many of the industry’s most sophisticated buy- and sell-side firms globally to power their trading workflows. For more information please visit www.liquiditybook.com or contact sales@liquiditybook.com.