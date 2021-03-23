Fagron Expands Use of MasterControl’s Quality Excellence to 8 European Sites

SALT LAKE CITY, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl, a global provider of software solutions for life sciences and other regulated industries, today announced that Fagron, a leading global pharmaceutical compounding company, has expanded the use of MasterControl Quality Excellence ™ to eight of its European sites as well as two more U.S. sites. The expansion is part of a phased implementation toward integrating the quality management system (QMS) software across all Fagron sites.



Fagron first implemented MasterControl Quality Excellence in Florida, Kansas, Minnesota, and Nevada and recently expanded to Colorado in the U.S. In efforts to harmonize quality process throughout the world, two sites in the Netherlands, four sites in Belgium, one site in the Czech Republic, and one site in Poland are now using MasterControl Quality Excellence. Texas is underway with implementation, scheduled to go live this summer. With a cloud-based QMS, Fagron can have all employees on one system regardless of location or time zone and also be assured that everyone is accessing the latest version of documentation, such as training, standard operating procedures (SOPs) and work instructions. One in three employees at Fagron is using MasterControl to date.

“Phasing our implementation of MasterControl has always been the strategy,” said Matthew Seitz-Paquette, North America Quality Specialist at Fagron. “It actually helps us speed adoption when we have perfected one site and can roll that out to others.”

Fagron is extending a quality culture throughout the organization, giving wide access to quality event reports. Any employee can launch a quality event which is then evaluated by the quality department and escalated as necessary.

“By encouraging quality reporting, we have more data to analyze events and understand trends,” said Seitz-Paquette. “For example, now we know exactly when to launch a CAPA, instead of launching a CAPA for everything.”

“When we see our customers expanding their use of MasterControl, it’s a testament that our product is significant to their operations,” said Jon Beckstrand, CEO of MasterControl. “We are thrilled to support Fagron in their mission.”

To learn more about Fagron and their use of MasterControl, please see the case study.

About MasterControl

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and compliance software for life sciences and other regulated industries. Our mission is the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. The MasterControl Platform helps organizations digitize, automate and connect quality and compliance processes across the regulated product development life cycle. Over 1,000 companies worldwide rely on MasterControl solutions to achieve new levels of operational excellence across product development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, supply chain, manufacturing and postmarket surveillance. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com .

About Fagron

Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and patients. Fagron’s strategy is focused on optimizing and innovating personalized pharmaceutical care in order to widen the therapeutic options of prescribers worldwide. As the leading global company in pharmaceutical compounding, we are supporting the unique selling point of personalized medication and improving patients’ quality of life. Fagron is is active in 35 countries in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Pacific, with products and innovations sold to over 200,000 customers in over 60 countries around the world.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Hurst, Sr. PR Director, Mastercontrol

801-560-9608

jhurst@mastercontrol.com

Constantijn van Rietschoten, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Fagron

+31 6 53 69 15 85

constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com