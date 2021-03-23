Arkose Labs Announces Fraud Prevention Virtual Panel Series

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arkose Labs today announced the Fraud Prevention Panel Series , a three-week interactive online series that provides the opportunity to connect with industry experts and discover their philosophies as they disrupt the field of fraud prevention. Attendees will receive a deeper understanding of today’s fraudster and the type of cyberattacks that can cripple businesses, while gaining insight into how fraud elimination approaches are evolving. The series sessions will take place on April 6, 13, 20 and 22, bringing together speakers from BBVA, PayPal, Bill.com, i2C, Pitney Bowes and Wargaming, among others.



In partnership with Socure, Feedzai and Seon, the series will offer actionable insights and takeaways at the most critical time in the history of online fraud.

“When we look back at the last year, it was like no other in the fraud prevention space,” said Kevin Swartz, head of digital marketing at Arkose Labs. “With online fraud spiking to an all-time high, the insight gained from gathering these fraud prevention experts in the same virtual room is invaluable. We will all leave these sessions with new tools to help eliminate fraud.”

The Fraud Prevention Virtual Panel Series schedule is as follows:

Account Protection, April 6

Experts from Chime, BBVA, Socure and PayPal will discuss protecting the digital front-end from attacks on logins and fake account registrations. Account takeover is the fastest growing issue in fraud, and this panel will dive deep into how leading digital businesses are ensuring they detect and deter malicious activity during a time of rising user expectations and increasingly nuanced attacks. This day will also feature a masterclass from Arkose Labs CEO Kevin Gosschalk, who will demonstrate attack tactics and emerging defenses.

Fraud Protection, April 13

Fraud protection experts from Mission Lane, MoneyLion, Feedzai, MRC and Sony will discuss the true value of fraud protection and the impact it has on customer relations. Patrice Boffa and Himanshu Bari of Arkose Labs will present a masterclass on effectively measuring the economic impact of fraud prevention.

Trust and Safety, April 20

Experts from LinkedIn, Bill.com, CyberSource, Square Enix and Arkose Labs will provide insights into how to protect the full B2C perimeter, and Murry Lancashire and Hedda Peters of Arkose Labs will host a masterclass on creativity and the art of authentication.

Digital Commerce, April 22

Europe is on the frontlines of some of the most innovative attacks today. Online fraud experts from Pitney Bowes, Insparx, I2C, Seon and Wargaming will discuss the economics of launching a fraud attack, and how to make it so costly for fraudsters to attack your business that they will give up and look elsewhere. David Senecal of Arkose Labs will also present a masterclass on the anatomy of an account takeover.

For more information and to register, visit arkoselabs.com/panel-series/ .

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs bankrupts the business model of fraud. Its patented platform combines Arkose Detect, a sophisticated risk engine, with Arkose Enforce, which uses targeted step-up challenges to wear fraudsters down and diminish their ROI. The world’s largest brands trust Arkose Labs to protect their customer journey while delivering unrivaled user experiences. Arkose Labs is based in San Francisco, Calif., with offices in Brisbane, Australia. For more information, visit www.arkoselabs.com or on Twitter @ArkoseLabs .

