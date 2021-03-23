IGT.BET’s Recent Rebrand and Launch of BLITZPOOLS is an Overwhelming Success

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interactive Games Technologies Inc (IGT.BET) (“Interactive Games Technologies Inc” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETS) (FRA: F0O) (OTC: BLITF) – is pleased to announce the rebrand and launch of its recently acquired skill-based fantasy gaming product, BLITZPOOLS, is exceeding expectations. With a soft launch March 1st and official launch March 8th BLITZPOOLS is already over 150,000 new registrations and expects to close the month with over 250,000 new players. It is clear the industry leading product and brand positioning is resonating with the Indian fantasy gaming audience.



The launch of BLITZPOOLS, already one of India’s fastest-growing skill-based fantasy sports platforms, included the signing of cricket stars Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal and Wriddhiman Saha as ambassadors. IGT.BET and BLITZPOOLS could not be happier with the impact these professionals have already made and are excited for what the future holds. The engagement and activation of each star’s respective fan base has been exceptional. Planning for further and increased player interaction is already underway.

The launch of BLITZPOOLS also included the engagement of several celebrities and influencers in India including but not limited to Sunny Leone, Urvashi Rautela, Natasia Stankovic and Mouni Roy. With a total audience in excess of 215 million, these partnerships have been a huge success. The business has seen its pools with partners fill up in record time, a testament to the market appetite to play in pools with aspirational personalities combined with the opportunity to win industry leading cash and prizes for the most skilled fantasy gamers.

Appointment of Director

The Company is pleased to announce that Brendan Purdy has been appointed as a director of the Company.

Mr. Purdy is a practicing securities lawyer focused on the resource, life sciences, and technology sectors. In his private practice, he has developed extensive experience with respect to public companies, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and other transactions fundamental to the Canadian junior equity markets. Prior to receiving his J.D. from the University of Ottawa, Mr. Purdy completed a Bachelor of Management and Organizational Studies degree from the University of Western Ontario, majoring in finance and administration. Mr. Purdy was previously CEO of Enforcer Gold Corp. and High Hampton Holdings Corp., and has served as director of several private and public companies. Mr. Purdy is currently serving on the board of DGTL Holdings Inc., a digital media technology incubator.

Adopts Restricted Share Unit Plan

In order to further align the interests of the Company's senior executives, key employees, consultants and directors with those of the shareholders of the Company, the Board of Directors has approved the implementation of a restricted share unit plan (the "RSU Plan"). Under the RSU Plan, eligible persons may (at the discretion of the Board) be allocated a number of RSUs as the Board deems appropriate, with vesting provisions also to be determined by the Board, subject to a maximum vesting term of three (3) years from the end of the calendar year in which RSUs were granted. Upon vesting, eligible participants shall be entitled to a cash payment equal to the number of RSUs granted, multiplied by the fair market value of the Company's common shares on the redemption date. The Company shall also have the option (at the discretion of the Board) to settle amounts owing to eligible persons via the issuance of common shares of the Company.

The maximum number of RSUs issuable under the RSU Plan is fixed at 16,648,627 (being 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares as of today's date), provided however that at no time may the number of RSUs issuable under the RSU Plan, together with the number of common shares issuable under options that are outstanding under the Company's Stock Option Plan, exceed 20% of the issued and outstanding common shares as at the date of a grant under the RSU Plan or the Stock Option Plan, as the case may be.

Further details regarding the RSU Plan and all awards made thereunder will be set out in the management information circular and proxy statement of the Company that will be delivered to shareholders in respect of the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders. A copy of the RSU Plan will also be available under the Company's corporate profile at www.sedar.com.

RSU Grants

The Company has granted an aggregate of 2,818,500 RSUs to the Company's senior executives, key employees, consultants and directors of the Company. All of the RSUs (and any common shares issuable upon redemption) will be subject to applicable securities law hold periods.

ABOUT IGT.BET (Interactive Games Technologies Inc.)

IGT.BET is a publicly traded company listed in Canada, USA and Germany (CSE: BETS ; OTC: BLITF ; FRA: F0O). The Company, led by a management team with a combined experience of over 100 years leading online gaming companies globally, is in the business of providing its customers with entertaining, exciting and engaging online gaming products with a unique brand position and a blend of skill-based games and games of chance. The Company’s product suite includes social gaming, fantasy sports, quiz games, poker, rummy, sports betting, as well as thrilling games of chance as part of its certifiably fair online casino. The product offering is available in countries in line with each jurisdictions’ current regulatory environment. The Company will soon be adding to both its product offering and geographic availability as it strives to make its products available globally.

For additional information on the Company:

Email: info@igt.bet

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the projections for growth in the Indian online gaming market, the successful acquisition of BLITZPOKER and the timing of its acquisition, regulatory approval of the acquisition, the projections for growth in BLITZPOKER’s profit and popularity. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, (i) the costs of compliance with and the risk of liability imposed under the laws of the jurisdictions in which the Company is operating or will operate (the “Operating Jurisdictions”) including gambling laws and regulations, sports betting laws and regulations and mobile or online gambling and sports betting laws and regulations, (ii) negative changes in the political environment or in the regulation of mobile and online sports betting or gambling and the Company’s business in the Operating Jurisdictions, (iii) risks relating to COVID-19, (iv) negative shifts in public opinion and perception of the gambling industry, (v) significant competition in the industry, (vi) risks of product liability and other safety-related liability as a result of usage of the Company’s planned gambling and betting products, (vii) loss of intellectual property rights or protections, (viii) cybersecurity risks, (ix) constraints on marketing products, (x) fraudulent activity by employees, and (xi) risk of litigation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Readers are further cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such forward-looking statements (including, but not limited to, the assumption that (i) the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, (ii) there will continue to be a demand, and market opportunity, for the Company’s product offerings, (iii) the Company will be able to establish, preserve and develop its brand, and attract and retain required personnel, and (iv) current and future economic conditions will neither affect the business and operations of the Company nor the Company’s ability to capitalize on anticipated business opportunities) although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and result in actual results differing materially from those anticipated, and as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements, forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods, and in particular, past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results of the Company in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast or projection of the Company’s future results. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.