After a one-year hiatus, the annual CAA Worst Roads Campaign returns

“There have been a lot of bumps on the road over the past year, but despite a drop in the number of commuters going to offices, the importance of roadway improvements hasn’t changed,” says Jeff Walker, President and CEO of CAANEO. “The Worst Roads campaign is an important tool that highlights problem areas that need the focus of governments.”

The campaign, which invites road users to nominate the worst roads in their areas between March 23 and April 18, provides a clear picture of ongoing issues, new hotspots and how government road maintenance is tackling them.

Yet, even with the average commuter in North America saving 41 minutes daily by not commuting or using public transportation, roads are feeling the impact of shifts in behaviour, as more cyclists, runners and pedestrians use roadways.

“Our roads are important for commerce, for travel and to keep goods and services operating. Even though there is lighter commuter traffic, the impact of potholes, crumbling shoulders, cracks and decaying roadways is considerable for cars, cyclists and motorcyclists,” says Walker.

“The Worst Roads campaign is a critical piece of advocacy for Ontarians, because it gives them a voice to identify hazards and help CAA hold governments accountable. Every vote counts,” adds Walker.

CAA invites all Ontarians to vote for their Worst Roads today and join the community of drivers, cyclists, transit riders and pedestrians committed to improving Ontario’s roads.

Nominations for CAA’s Worst Roads can be cast at CAAworstroads.com until April 18, 2021.

To encourage participants to act on their concerns, they will be entered into a grand prize draw to win free gas for a year.

Once voting closes, CAA will compile a list of the 10 Worst Roads in Ontario, along with the Worst Roads in regions across the province.

The regional top five lists will help shine further light on the state of local roads in municipalities across Ontario.

CAA will present the list of 2021 Worst Roads to local and provincial officials to help inform future funding and planning decisions.

Ottawa’s Top Ten Worst Roads 2019:

Carling Avenue, Ottawa Hunt Club Road, Ottawa Saint Joseph Boulevard, Ottawa Riverside Drive, Ottawa Mitch Owens Road, Ottawa Merivale Road, Ottawa Heron Road, Ottawa North River Road, Ottawa River Road, Ottawa Bank Street, Ottawa tied with Anderson Road, Ottawa

Northern Region Top 10 Worst Roads 2019:

Regent Street, Greater Sudbury Lorne Street, Greater Sudbury Bay Street, Sault Ste. Marie Frood Road, Greater Sudbury Kingsway, Greater Sudbury Algonquin Boulevard East, Timmins Maley Drive, Greater Sudbury Paris Street, Greater Sudbury Algonquin Boulevard West, Timmins tied with Lakeshore Drive, North Bay Barrydowne Road, Greater Sudbury tied with Lasalle Boulevard, Greater Sudbury

ABOUT CAA NORTH & EAST ONTARIO

As a leader in advocacy for road safety and mobility, CAA North & East Ontario is a not-for-profit auto club which represents the interests of 310,000 members. For more than a century, CAA has collaborated with communities, police services and government to help keep drivers and their families safe while travelling on our roads. Visit here for more information, and follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

