RedSeal Delivers the Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution to Reduce Cyber Risk by Identifying Network Resources Exposed to the Internet

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today RedSeal , a leader in cloud security for hybrid cloud environments , announced its integration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, cementing its position as the most comprehensive solution for measurably reducing cyber risk across cloud and hybrid cloud environments. Now, RedSeal can consolidate network data from four of the five most prevalent cloud infrastructures – Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure– as well as VMware NSX and Cisco ACI, and physical networks, to provide the most holistic network security awareness.



To accurately identify and locate assets unintentionally exposed to the internet, RedSeal brings data from network environments into one comprehensive, dynamic visualization. With 93% of enterprises having a multi-cloud strategy and 87% having a hybrid cloud strategy, the demand for unified, holistic insight is unprecedented. ( The 2020 Cloud Computing Trends report ).

“Across enterprises, security teams, CISOs and CIOs are struggling to secure the large and quickly growing cache of enterprise assets moving to various cloud environments,” said Chris Steffen, research director for information security at EMA. “RedSeal can play an important role in helping these teams and individuals understand their complex network environments, while delivering confidence that there is no unintended exposure in their network.”

Distinguishing itself from other cloud security products, RedSeal provides cyber teams with mission-critical insights, including:

Understanding exactly what resources exist and where they are, across all public, private cloud and on-premises environments

If any of those resources are unintentionally exposed to the internet

What access is possible within and between cloud and on-premises environments

Confirmation of the riskiest vulnerabilities in the cloud, so they can be remediated first

In addition, RedSeal automates essential processes, such as:

Verifying that network devices and cloud environments meet security best practices

Validating cloud network segmentation policies

Continuously monitoring compliance with internal policies and external regulations



“Organizations are using a combination of cloud native and third-party security controls from multiple vendors,” said Kurt Van Etten, chief product officer at RedSeal. “Only RedSeal can accurately evaluate all these controls in one place.”

Fully Managed Services Formally Available

To help inundated security teams reduce security risk and ensure their network is configured the way they intended, RedSeal is formally offering additional value via three levels of subscription-based, professional services. All three tiers include a RedSeal security engineer who will work collaboratively with cybersecurity teams on an ongoing basis to deliver various assessments and make prioritized recommendations to mitigate risks. For subscribers, RedSeal will optimize, upgrade and maintain the RedSeal solution, along with their security engineer’s assessments and recommendations. The three levels are:

Cyber Visibility — includes assessments of both the network and endpoint inventory, as well as their secure configurations

— includes assessments of both the network and endpoint inventory, as well as their secure configurations Cyber Compliance — adds network segmentation and compliance monitoring as well as security change reviews, in addition to the Cyber Visibility offerings. As a result, staff can be confident that they are continuously monitoring compliance with policies and regulations like PCI DSS and NERC-CIP, and validating segmentation policies

— adds network segmentation and compliance monitoring as well as security change reviews, in addition to the Cyber Visibility offerings. As a result, staff can be confident that they are continuously monitoring compliance with policies and regulations like and NERC-CIP, and validating segmentation policies Cyber Risk Management adds incident investigation, security posture monitoring, vulnerability risk prioritization and cyber risk assessment, in addition to the offerings from the other two tiers



In 2020, RedSeal won Cloud Computing Magazine’s Security Excellence Award and Security Today’s New Product of the Year for its cloud security solutions and services.

About RedSeal

RedSeal – through its cloud security solution and professional services – helps government agencies and Global 2000 companies measurably reduce their cyber risk by showing them what’s in all their network environments and where resources are exposed to the internet. Only RedSeal’s award-winning cloud security solution can bring all network environments – public clouds, private clouds and on-premises – into one comprehensive, dynamic visualization. RedSeal verifies that networks align with security best practices, validates network segmentation policies, and continuously monitors compliance with policies and regulations. It also prioritizes mitigation based on each vulnerability’s associated risk. The company is based in San Jose, Calif. Follow RedSeal on Twitter and LinkedIn .

