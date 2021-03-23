Inspirata Renews Digital Pathology Partnership with The Ohio State University

Columbus, Ohio / Tampa, Florida, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirata announced today a multi-year extension of its relationship with The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James). Initiated in 2016, the partnership between the two organizations has resulted in many important milestones in digital pathology, including scanning over 1.75 million whole slide images (WSIs) and enabling the first primary diagnosis sign-out through digital in the United States.

“This is a testament to the dedication of the team and our ability to deliver world-leading solutions reliably for several years in a row. We look forward to many more years of great successes with our partners at OSU,” says Dr. Mark Lloyd, Inspirata’s Founder and Executive Vice President.

“We have accomplished so much in collaboration with Inspirata. Our pathologists now have access to digital images of the clinical cases which allow us to review them and share them easily with colleagues for consultations and conferences. Remote reads through digital pathology have also allowed us to provide rapid, remote analysis throughout the recent COVID-19 pandemic, helping to ensure continuity of cancer care for patients at our hospital and our partner community hospitals,” says Wendy Frankel, MD, Distinguished Professor and Ralph W. and Helen Kurtz Chair in Pathology at Ohio State University College of Medicine.

Inspirata, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. To learn more, visit www.inspirata.com.

The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center—Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute strives to create a cancer-free world by integrating scientific research with excellence in education and patient-centered care, a strategy that leads to better methods of prevention, detection and treatment. Ohio State is one of only 51 National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers and one of only a few centers funded by the NCI to conduct both phase I and phase II clinical trials on novel anticancer drugs sponsored by the NCI. As the cancer program’s 356-bed adult patient-care component, The James is one of the top cancer hospitals in the nation as ranked by U.S. News & World Report and has achieved Magnet designation, the highest honor an organization can receive for quality patient care and professional nursing practice. With 21 floors and more than 1.1 million square feet, The James is a transformational facility that fosters collaboration and integration of cancer research and clinical cancer care. To learn more, visit cancer.osu.edu.

