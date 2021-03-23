Cambium Learning® Group Bringing Together Lexia Learning and Voyager Sopris Learning, Forming Literacy ‘Super Brand’

DALLAS, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the U.S. education system continues through an uncertain year, Cambium Learning® Group (“Cambium”) has announced the combination of two of its premier education brands, Lexia® Learning and Voyager Sopris Learning®. The two brands will form a literacy “super brand” called Lexia Learning, at a time when proven, innovative digital literacy solutions and impactful professional learning services are especially crucial.



Strategic Acquisition Creates Powerhouse K-12 Literacy Leader

The genesis of the new Lexia Learning began in October of 2020, when Cambium acquired Rosetta Stone to expand its digital-centric portfolio of companies. As a targeted part of that transaction, Cambium also acquired Rosetta Stone’s K-12 literacy division, Lexia Learning. Integration began immediately to bring Lexia Learning together with Voyager Sopris Learning, Cambium’s literacy-focused brand delivering assessment and intervention solutions and services. Last month, Cambium entered into a definitive agreement with IXL Learning to sell the remaining Rosetta Stone Languages business. That transaction has since closed.

“The recent addition of Lexia Learning to the Cambium family was both intentional and significant. And now, with Lexia Learning coming together with Voyager Sopris Learning, we are bringing a remarkable literacy brand to the market,” said John Campbell, CEO of Cambium Learning. “The new organization delivers comprehensive access to proven, much-loved literacy solutions covering: general education instruction and practice; English language learning; intervention; assessment; and professional learning.”

Comprehensive Literacy Solutions Combat Growing Equity Gaps and Learning Loss

For more than 30 years, Lexia Learning has been on the leading edge of research and product development as it relates to student reading skills. Now, through the addition of Voyager Sopris Learning’s celebrated portfolio, Lexia Learning will deliver an even more comprehensive suite of literacy solutions, all from one partner. Momentum has been strong and sustained by both brands, as Lexia Learning’s bookings more than doubled in the last three years, while LETRS, Voyager Sopris Learning’s market-leading professional learning solution, grew nearly 6X during the same period.

Nick Gaehde, who joined Lexia Learning in 2005, was named President of the new Lexia Learning. A seasoned and accomplished leader, his compassionate and respectful approach to customers, employees, and partners makes him an inspiring leader and mentor. Known for his ability to apply those leadership skills with a focus on growth, Nick has guided companies through successful transactions, and launched numerous product lines and distribution channels.

“During and after this pandemic, the need for impactful digital literacy solutions is and will be critical,” said Gaehde. “For years, educators have relied on both Voyager Sopris Learning and Lexia Learning solutions to deliver effective, evidence-based literacy instruction. Through this unique combination, we’ll be able to reach even more learners — with an eye especially toward struggling and bilingual students — and empower even more educators than ever before.”

Cambium will be launching an updated Lexia Learning brand identity later this year to reflect its expanded focus on literacy.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally valued each and every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now. To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Medium.

The Cambium family of companies includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning®, and Kurzweil Education®.

About Lexia Learning

Lexia Learning empowers educators through adaptive assessment and personalized instruction. For more than 30 years, the company has been on the leading edge of research and product development as it relates to student reading skills. With a robust offering that includes solutions for differentiated instruction, personalized learning, and assessment, Lexia Learning provides educators with the tools to intensify and accelerate literacy skills development for students of all abilities. For more information, visit www.lexialearning.com .

About Voyager Sopris Learning

Voyager Sopris Learning® is an education partner committed to unlocking the full potential of every teacher and every student. We believe that the best way to meet and exceed standards in education is to address the underlying systems of teaching and learning, and to nurture those systems at their most fundamental levels. Our programs and services are based on research and classroom evidence, ensuring they are easy to implement, teacher friendly and effective. We offer a variety of digital and blended instructional tools, programs, and professional learning, all of which are designed to help every teacher deliver nothing short of the highest-quality instruction to every student. For more information, visit www.voyagersoprislearning.com.

Media Contact

John Jorgenson

CMO, Cambium Learning Group

520.204.2452 / john.jorgenson@cambiumlearning.com