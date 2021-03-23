New York, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Route of Administration, Synthesis Technology, and Application, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06038348/?utm_source=GNW

However, operational limitations of peptides deter the market growth.



Continuous R&D activities in peptide therapeutics have discovered its benefits in tackling a range of chronic disorders, such as renal disorders, genetic conditions, oncology, and neurodegenerative conditions.The effectiveness of the outcomes of peptide therapies is generating investments in the development of new drugs.



For instance, in December 2020, Peptilogics received funding of around US$ 35.4 million through the rounds of series funding. The funding would accelerate the development of its peptide therapeutics pipeline candidate, PLG0206. Moreover, in October 2020, Lassogen raised US$ 4.5 million through the rounds of series funding for the development of lasso peptides. According to the company, the peptide is expected to offer superior treatment outcomes for cancer, autoimmunity, pain, and inflammation. Further, in December 2020, ONL Therapeutics closed rounds of series funding (US$ 46.9 million) for its ONL1204 peptide candidate for retinal diseases.



The companies are also focusing on extended investments to expand their operations in the peptide market.For instance, in March 2019, Creative Peptides, a US-based company launched its new pharmaceutical peptides services with an aim to extend the applications of peptides for drug discovery.



Moreover, in October 2019, UCB announced its plan to acquire RA Pharmaceuticals to increase its peptide drug portfolio.At present, RA Pharmaceutical has its product in pipeline.



Such investments are expected to accelerate the growth of the peptide therapeutics market during the forecast period.



Increasing utilization of peptide molecules for the development of COVID-19 vaccine is estimated to have a positive impact on the market growth. Moreover, extensive support from government authorities for the use of peptides for COVID-19 vaccine development is also anticipated to offer potential opportunity for the adoption of peptides, which will eventually accelerate the growth of peptide therapeutics market.



Based on type, the peptide therapeutics market is segmented into innovative and generics. The innovative segment held a larger share of the market in 2019; however, the generics segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on route of administration, the peptide therapeutics market is segmented into parenteral, mucosal, oral, pulmonary, and others. The parenteral segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the oral segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on synthesis technology, the peptide therapeutics market is segmented into solid phase peptide synthesis (SPPS), liquid phase peptide synthesis (LPPS), and hybrid technology. The solid phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, hybrid technology segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on application, the peptide therapeutics market is segmented into cancer, metabolic disorder, cardiovascular disorder, respiratory disorder, pain, and dermatology. The cancer segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, metabolic disorders segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), National Health Service (NHS), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are among the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing this report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06038348/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________