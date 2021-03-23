Benevity Welcomes New Chief Data Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., the leading provider of global corporate purpose software, today announced Jane Moran will be joining the company’s executive leadership team on April 12, 2021 as its new Chief Data Officer. Jane will lead a growing team at Benevity responsible for bolstering data, analytics and measurement capabilities, as well as continuing to scale its suite of products and services. The newly created role elevates Benevity’s focus on ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) reporting capabilities, and aims to enable companies of all sizes to clearly see where they are in their impact journey, optimize performance, and grow engagement with employees and customers.



“Benevity has been at the forefront of propelling innovation in corporate purpose for as long as we’ve been around,” said Kelly Schmitt, CEO of Benevity. “With the addition of Jane to our team, we’re positioned to disrupt the sector once again by bringing next-level data intelligence to our platform and clients at scale. Jane is a visionary leader who will make an immediate and major impact toward our growth and accelerate ESG initiatives for our more than 650 client companies and nearly 2 million nonprofits.”

The Chief Data Officer is the latest in a series of developments focused on delivering and measuring impact at Benevity, including the launch of Benevity Impact Labs and newly appointed Chief Impact Officer Sona Khosla, as well as investment from two world-leading impact and sustainability funds, The Rise Fund and Generation Investment Management . With this, Benevity will sharpen its focus on data and insights to better quantify the efficacy of and return on investment in purpose programs, bake greater insights and analytics into the platform and continue to evolve evidenced-based best practices.

“With Jane’s appointment, 75% of Benevity’s executive leadership team consists of women, putting us far ahead of other businesses in the technology sector in terms of diversity and exemplifying our commitment to fostering diverse leadership,” said Bryan de Lottinville, Benevity Founder and Executive Chairperson. “I’m extremely proud of the quality and passion of the high-performing team we’re building at Benevity that will allow us to continue executing on our Goodness moonshot.”

Jane brings more than 13 years of executive experience in data analytics, AI and machine learning, cloud infrastructure migration and marketing automation and digital personalization at scale. As the Senior Vice President of Data & Technology at AIR MILES (Loyalty One), Jane managed the company’s $90 million operating and capital budget and oversaw a team of 330 associates. Jane also served as senior vice president of behavioral data and analytics at Ipsos, where she led global market research and consulting for companies including Google, Microsoft, Disney, ABC, Yahoo and the NFL.



Jane has spoken at esteemed conferences including Elevate Tech, AI & Big Data, Adobe Summit, Wise Marketer and CDO Summit. Jane was recently named one of the “10 Most Influential Women in Technology” by Analytics Insight Magazine and guest lectures at Wharton College.

About Benevity

Benevity , a certified B Corporation, is a leading provider of global corporate purpose software, providing the only integrated suite of community investment and employee, customer and nonprofit engagement solutions. A finalist in Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards, many iconic brands rely on Benevity’s cloud solutions to power their purpose in ways that better attract, retain and engage today’s diverse workforce, embed social action into their customer experiences and positively impact their communities. With software that is available in 20 languages, Benevity has processed more than 7 billion dollars in donations and 38 million hours of volunteering time, 340,000 positive actions and awarded one million grants to 303,000 nonprofits worldwide.