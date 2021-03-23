New York, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pediatric Orthopedic Implants Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06038347/?utm_source=GNW

2% during 2020–2027. The growth of the market is attributed to increasing sports injuries and bone deformities among children, and increasing rising awareness and adoption of orthopaedic solutions and treatments. However, post-surgical complications hinders the growth of the market.



Pediatric orthopedic implants are the surgical implants that help in healing bone and spine injuries with deformities among children.These are designed for pediatric patients specifically.



Since cChildren have growing anatomy and the strength of the skeletal system is less, . these mMedical conditions regarding orthopedics require special equipment to fix the deformation in bone, skeleton, and other dislocation.



Based on type, the global pediatric orthopedic implants market is bifurcated segmented into hip implants, knee implants, spine implants, craniomaxillofacial implants, dental implants, and others.The hip implants segment held a the largestr share of the market in 2019, and the knee implants segment is expected to register a the highestr CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on application, the global pediatric orthopedic implants market is bifurcated segmented into trauma & deformity, spinal deformities, broken bones, bone and joint infection, spinal deformities, and others. In 2019, the trauma & deformity segment held a the largestr share of the market. and itAlso, the same segment is expected to register a the highestr CAGR during 2020–2027. In terms of end user , the global pediatric orthopedic implants market is segmented into hospitals, pediatric clinics, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Australian Regulatory Guidelines for Medical Devices, and Community Oriented Program for Control of Rheumatic Diseases, and Food and Drug Administration are a few of the secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global pediatric orthopedic implants market.

