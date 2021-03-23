Performance Consulting Associates, Inc. Names HP “Red” Slater as Senior Associate

DULUTH, Ga., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Consulting Associates, Inc. (PCA), a leading provider of maintenance, reliability, storeroom and asset management solutions, today announced that HP “Red” Slater will be joining the firm as Senior Associate. Slater will use his extensive reliability, maintenance, and facility engineering expertise to help clients gain maximum efficiency from their maintenance and asset management operations.



“Red’s extensive knowledge of best practices and processes in pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing will be invaluable to our clients who have complex asset management challenges to solve,” said PCA President and CEO Dick DeFazio. “Additionally, Red is one of the industry’s preferred training experts. We look forward to him helping us evangelize PCA’s proven approach to optimal asset management.”

Before joining PCA, Slater helped industry-leading companies with legacy MRO platforms convert to world class systems, such as Maximo and DataStream/Infor 10 EAM. He also developed asset management processes for several industries, involving equipment master processes, equipment maintenance and condition-based monitoring designed to improve reliability.

“Integrating proven best practices into training the next generation of industry leaders is essential if we are to keep expanding the competitive advantage that comes from highly efficient asset management,” Slater explained. “I’m excited to join PCA where I can show compelling business results gained from the company’s innovative approach to asset management.”

Leading the way to best practices, training standards

With more than four decades of plant engineering, reliability and maintenance experience, Slater has served as a materials management executive for a major pharmaceutical company and a chemical manufacturing operation. Slater also led the implementations of two leading materials management systems, which replaced outdated legacy software. He authored a Best Practices Guide for materials manager for the pharmaceutical industry as well. Slater also served as a subject matter expert for the Business and Management pillar of the Society of Maintenance & Reliability Professionals’ training series which prepares management and reliability executives to sit for the CMRP (Certified Management & Reliability Professional) exam.

Slater holds a BS in mechanical engineering from Western Michigan University. He has been certified as a Professional Engineer by the State of Michigan and has a Certified Materials & Reliability Professional (CMRP) credential from the Society of Maintenance & Reliability Professionals. Additionally, he maintains a License in Manufacturing Reliability from the University of Dayton.

A sought-after conference speaker, Slater’s expert commentary has been featured at domestic and international conferences hosted by Society of Maintenance & Reliability Professionals, Relisoft and Emerson. He has taught materials management seminars at the University of Wisconsin and the University of Dayton and has led materials management seminars for Campbell Foods and Management Resources Group.

About Performance Consulting Associates, Inc.

Since 1976, Performance Consulting Associates, Inc. (PCA) has been providing maintenance and reliability “best practice” support to global manufacturing corporations across all industries. Based in Duluth, Georgia, PCA has more than four decades of expertise serving clients from the plant floor to the C-suite by delivering engineering and consulting services for Asset Reliability, MRO Stores and Maintenance Management. For more on PCA’s solutions and services, please visit www.pcaconsulting.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b4d697f-b153-476e-a1cd-e7b6ce810042