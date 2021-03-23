New York, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Patient Registry Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Software, Database, Registry, Mode of Delivery, and Pricing Model and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06038346/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of the market is attributed to development of digital infrastructure in healthcare, and increase ining use of patient registries. However, threats of data breach are hindering the growth of the market.



A patient registry is the database that collects uniform data about a population of disease or condition, and that aids a predefined clinical or scientific.Patient registry software contains databases that are maintained through collection of secondary data related to diagnosis, procedure, or condition of a patient, for noting the number of new medical devices being used, or going through a new procedure.



The patient registry software plays a crucial role in post-marketing surveillance of pharmaceuticals.



Based on software, the global patient registry software market is segmented into standalone, and integrated.The integrated segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on database, the global patient registry software market is segmented into public and commercial.In 2019, the commercial segment held the largest share of the market.



Also, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2020–2027.In terms of registry, the global patient registry software market is segmented into product registries, disease registries, and health service registries.



The disease registries segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on mode of delivery, the global patient registry software market is segmented into on- premise and cloud- based. The cloud- based segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on Pricingpricing model, the global patient registry software market is segmented into subscription and ownership. The subscription segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Australian Regulatory Guidelines for Medical Devices, Health Information Technology for Economic & Clinical Health, and Food and Drug Administration are a few of the secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global patient registry software market.

