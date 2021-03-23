Worldwide Gaming Headset Industry to 2026 - Rising Demand Among Individuals to Improve Overall Gaming Performance Expected to Boost the Market Growth

Dublin, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gaming Headset Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global gaming headset market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global gaming headset market to grow with a CAGR of 7.50% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on gaming headset market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on gaming headset market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global gaming headset market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global gaming headset market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

An increasing awareness about advanced multi-platform gaming headset drives the market growth

Rising demand among individuals to improve overall gaming performance boost the market growth

2) Restraints

Availability of counterfeit gaming headsets hamper the market growth

3) Opportunities

Technological advancement in gaming equipment may provide lucrative opportunities for the market

Segment Covered

The global gaming headset market is segmented on the basis of platform, and technology.



The Global Gaming Headset Market by Platform

Multi-platform Gaming Headsets

PC/Mac Gaming Headsets

Console Gaming Headsets

The Global Gaming Headset Market by Technology

Wired Gaming Headsets

Wireless Gaming Headset

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the gaming headset market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the gaming headset market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global gaming headset market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Gaming Headset Market Highlights

2.2. Gaming Headset Market Projection

2.3. Gaming Headset Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Gaming Headset Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Gaming Headset Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Platform

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Gaming Headset Market



4. Gaming Headset Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Gaming Headset Market by Platform

5.1. Multi-platform Gaming Headsets

5.2. PC/Mac Gaming Headsets

5.3. Console Gaming Headsets



6. Global Gaming Headset Market by Technology

6.1. Wired Gaming Headsets

6.2. Wireless Gaming Headset



7. Global Gaming Headset Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Gaming Headset Market by Platform

7.1.2. North America Gaming Headset Market by Technology

7.1.3. North America Gaming Headset Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Gaming Headset Market by Platform

7.2.2. Europe Gaming Headset Market by Technology

7.2.3. Europe Gaming Headset Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Gaming Headset Market by Platform

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Gaming Headset Market by Technology

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Gaming Headset Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Gaming Headset Market by Platform

7.4.2. RoW Gaming Headset Market by Technology

7.4.3. RoW Gaming Headset Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Gaming Headset Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Mad Catz

8.2.2. Cooler Master Technology Inc.

8.2.3. Creative Technology Ltd.

8.2.4. Audio-Technica Ltd., Inc.

8.2.5. SteelSeries

8.2.6. Logitech International S.A.

8.2.7. Microsoft Corporation

8.2.8. Razer Inc.

8.2.9. Skullcandy, Inc.

8.2.10. Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG



