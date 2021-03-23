New York, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Patient Portal Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Delivery Mode, and End User and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06038345/?utm_source=GNW

However, concerns regarding data privacy is hindering the growth of the patient portal market.



The patient portal is a web-based solution that is connected with the electronic health records and allows patients to access their health records.Patients can share their health information and communicate remotely.



The factors such as increasing adoption of EHR and government regulations mandating maintain health records are driving the growth of the market.



The global patient portal market is segmented on the basis of product, delivery mode, and end user.Based on product, the market is bifurcated into standalone patient portals and integrated patient portals.



The integrated patient portals segment held a larger share of the market in 2019.Also, the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



By delivery mode, the patient portal market is bifurcated into web-based delivery and cloud-based delivery.The web-based delivery segment held a larger share of the market in 2019.



However, the cloud-based delivery segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. In terms of end user, the patient portal market is segmented into providers, payers, pharmacies, and others. The providers segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, and is estimated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Center for Patient and Consumer Engagement, Society for Participatory Medicine, Association for Patient Experience, Institute of Patient and Family Centered Care, Patient Engagement Advisory Committee, and American Association of Healthcare Administrative Management (AAHAM) are a few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the patient portal market.

