Acepodia Appoints Jimmy Lai as Chief Financial Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acepodia, a biotechnology company developing next generation solid tumor and hematologic cancer cell therapies, today announced the appointment of Jimmy Lai as chief financial officer. Mr. Lai brings over three decades of financial management and capital markets experience to Acepodia and will play a vital role in the long-term financial growth of the company.



“We welcome Mr. Lai to the Acepodia management team,” said Sonny Hsiao, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Acepodia. “His proven successful track record of taking companies public in the United States and leading financial operations at multiple NYSE-listed companies based in China will be invaluable as we continue to explore opportunities for financial growth in American capital markets.”

Mr. Lai added, “I am excited to join a team of leading scientists in the cell therapy space, and biotechnology entrepreneurs who are at the forefront of developing the next generation of cell therapies for oncology indications. Having a superior cell line technology, a platform that enables maximized potency and tumor-engagement, Acepodia is well-positioned to deliver clinical benefit to cancer patients if successful in clinical trials, and I look forward to working with the team to further strengthen the company while delivering value to stakeholders.”

Mr. Lai is a seasoned financial expert with more than 30 years of financial management and capital markets experience both in the US and in China. During his tenure, Mr. Lai helped take three companies public and served as chief financial officer for multiple US-listed companies. He currently serves as an independent director and audit chairperson for multiple NYSE-listed companies.

He received his bachelor’s degree in statistics from the National Cheng Kung University in Taiwan and his MBA from the University of Texas. Mr. Lai is a US certified public accountant licensed in the State of Texas.

About Acepodia

Acepodia is a privately held biotechnology company focused on eradicating cancers of all types with potent and targeted first-in-class cell therapies. The company’s next generation allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies are based on a proprietary NK cell line (oNK) that has been selected for its potent anti-tumor activity. Acepodia’s flexible drug development platform is designed to supercharge oNK cells’ tumor affinity through its unique ACC (Antibody-Cell Conjugation) technology that links tumor-targeting antibodies to the surface proteins of oNK cells. Its lead product candidate, ACE1702, is the first antibody-conjugated NK cell therapy in clinical development for the treatment of HER2-expressing solid tumors. For more information, visit https://www.acepodia.com.

