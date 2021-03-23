Worldwide Laser Hair Removal Industry to 2026 - Players Include Cutera, Bausch Health and Candela Medical Among Others

Dublin, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laser Hair Removal Market By Laser Type (Diode Laser, Nd:YAG Laser and Alexandrite Laser), By End Use (Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Home Use), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Laser Hair Removal Market size is expected to reach $1.2 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 35.4% CAGR during the forecast period. In our daily life, human hair plays a major role. Dermatologists hold an important position in addressing issues related to sparse & excessive hair growth. The cause of this extra hair growth may either be the genetics of a person or organic in nature. A person who opts for the removal of these hairs generally has excessive growth in unwanted locations or has problems emerging from abnormal hair growth patterns on normal skin. People who have darker skin types are more prone to complexities and therefore a deep understanding of the pathophysiology of excessive hair growth & the modalities of their treatment should be examined.



For a long time, there are conventional hair removal procedures such as shaving, epilation, waxing, and tweezing. In the early 20th century, Radiograph machines were adopted for the removal of facial hair, although with corresponding complexities. For years, Electrolysis was utilized for a quite long time and has shown effective results based on the skill of the treatment provider. The emergence of medical lasers resulted in a high-level of research in controlling skin problems including hair removal.



The procedure of hair removal through exposure to pulses of laser light that eradicate the hair follicle is termed laser hair removal. It is considered as a type of laser device to destroy a person's body hair in beauty spas and hospitals around the world. The growth of the market is anticipated to be fueled by the rising demand for non-invasive hair removal methods. Moreover, the market growth is also boosted by technological developments such as the advent of ultra-technology.



Laser Type Outlook



Based on Laser Type, the market is segmented into Diode Laser, Nd:YAG Laser and Alexandrite Laser. The diode segment acquired the prominent revenue share of the laser hair removal market in 2019. The major revenue is credited to the high accuracy provided by these products. Diode lasers are capable of targeting a specific body part and efficiently damage the hair without causing harm to the nearby skin of the area. Moreover, the product demand is expected to increase owing to the feasible time needed for removing hair as per the area of the body and volume of hair.



End Use Outlook



Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Home Use. The beauty clinics segment has generated the maximum market revenue in 2019 and is expected to witness a promising growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the rapid adoption & broad utilization of technologically advanced products in beauty clinics. Additionally, the growth of the segment is fuelled by the rising demand for non-invasive hair removal techniques. Laser treatments are considered less harmful & painful as compared to conventional methods like waxing and hair plucking.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America garnered the maximum revenue share of the market due to surging demand for hair removal treatments, the presence of well-established dermatology clinics, & the availability of various skilled professionals in the region. Experts in North America extensively utilized aesthetic lasers for several purposes.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cutera, Inc., Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Candela Medical Corporation, Lumenis Ltd. (XIO Group), Cynosure, LLC, Alma Lasers Ltd., Lutronic Corporation, Viora, Inc., Sciton, Inc., and Lynton Lasers Ltd.

