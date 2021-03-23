Primoris Services Corporation Announces New Solar Award Valued over $220 million

DALLAS, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) today announced a new solar award with a total value of over $220 million. The contract was secured by the Company’s Energy Segment. This is the third project in which Primoris has been chosen by this customer as its Engineering, Procurement and Construction Partner.



The award is for the engineering, procurement, and construction of utility-scale solar facilities in the Southwest. The scope of work includes construction of the foundations, electrical, mechanical and civil scopes of work.

The $220 million combined value includes approximately $19 million of work under a Limited Notice to Proceed which was announced on January 26, 2021.

Work will commence in the first quarter of 2021 with completion expected in the second quarter of 2022.



ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris is one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating throughout the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance, and engineering services to a diversified and well-tenured blue-chip client base. Additional information on Primoris is available at www.primoriscorp.com.

