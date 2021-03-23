Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. Appoints Chairman of New Financial Advisory Board, Adds Two More Members

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("Green Hygienics" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Subel as chairman of the New Financial Advisory Board. Also appointed to the board are David Mapely and Dylan Piccolo.

Ian Subel is currently managing director of Fogel Capital Partners (2011 – Present), providing corporate finance advisory services to the family office, insurance, consumer products, healthcare, entertainment technology, energy, oil and gas sectors. He previously served as chief financial officer and treasurer at LifeFirms Group of Companies (2007 – 2011), a single-family office where he oversaw the multiple operating entities owned by the Group.

Ian was managing director at Deloitte Corporate Finance (1998 – 2002) and became a partner during his 5-year tenure at Fisher Hoffman Sithole/Panell Kerr Forester (1992 – 1997). He graduated from the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa with bachelor’s degrees in commerce and accounting. He is a certified public accountant and holds several insurance licenses.

David Mapely has spent 35 years working in the financial markets for major international investment banks in New York, Hong Kong, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, Switzerland and Luxembourg. He initially managed portfolios of derivatives and bonds but eventually headed up all capital markets trading while based in Japan. He then moved to Hong Kong to head up capital markets sales for Asia, where he and his team advised central banks and big institutional investors on their debt and currency reserves portfolios

David co-founded the Shimoda Group in 1993, becoming involved in launching investment funds in Vietnam and Far East Russia, and trading Cuba restructured national debt. Shimoda's activity has since expanded to cover North American, European and Asia-Pacific markets. He was the chief investment officer of the Shimoda Russia Renaissance Fund, the Shimoda Emerging Europe Fund and the Shimoda Alliance Fund. He was also the business manager of Shimoda Resources Holdings listed in the USA. He is/has been an independent director or advisor to several emerging markets investment funds, including the Orion Russia/NIS Opportunity Fund, the first large Russia/NIS debt fund, launched in 1996. After predicting the Russian debt collapse in 1998, Mapely became active in trading and restructuring emerging European debt including running a debt buy-back program for the National Bank of Romania.

David earned degrees at the London School of Economics, where he also served as a teacher in Probability Theory and Operational Research, before obtaining an MBA at the University of Chicago. He later authored two Euromoney Yearbook chapters on interest-rate/currency swaps, as well as wrote and presented courses on bond portfolio management and bond options. He is a member of the Institute of Directors in London and is also an avid rower.

Dylan Piccolo has 15 years of capital raising experience for corporate clients spanning the capital structure. His area of specialization is in the structuring and syndication of private placement products. He has recently advised large public and private companies in the hemp and cannabis sector and has deep relationships within the institutional investing landscape.

Dylan has served on multiple boards throughout his career across a variety of sectors. He is a graduate of the University of Miami.

“We are very pleased to welcome these gentlemen to the Company. They will provide valuable guidance on the financial management of the company, including debt and capital market activities, as well as managing banking relationships and corporate financing strategies required to bring Green Hygienics from development stage to large-scale commercial production,” stated Green Hygienics CEO Ron Loudoun. “Demand for CBD and other cannabinoids is steadily increasing, while year over year supply has been reduced significantly. The medical, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical markets remain underserved in our opinion and we are uniquely positioned to cost efficiently deliver premium USDA Certified Organic products in large quantities.”

About Green Hygienics Holdings

Green Hygienic Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) (“Green Hygienics” or the “Company”) is a California-based innovative, technology-driven enterprise focused on the high standard cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade bioactive cannabinoids. The Company owns the largest single USDA Certified Organic hemp for CBD farm in North America with 824 acres and approximately 400,000-square-feet of greenhouse.

The Company’s corporate mission is to adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe and premium-quality products to consumers as well as to partner with CPG (consumer packaged goods) and pharmaceutical companies.

The Company intends to be a leader in compliances and capabilities in the hemp and cannabinoid supply marketplace. Using state-of-the-art technologies, Green Hygienics intends to open a whole new world of novel cannabinoids and targeted bio-delivery technologies never before explored, solving the issues of stability, pharmacokinetics, biological tissue penetration and bioavailability.

We are building a team of visionary agrotechnology, pharmaceutical and life scientists working at the intersection of nutraceutical, cosmeceutical and pharmaceutical technologies with a goal to improve lives. Hygienics is the science of preserving and promoting the health of individuals, communities and the planet.

For further information about Green Hygienics Holdings Inc., please visit the Company’s website at: www.greenhygienics.com

Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin



View our corporate video: here .

Corporate Communications:

Heidi Thomasen

Thomasen Communications

IR@GreenHygienics.com

Toll Free 1.855.802.0299

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.