Another High Line Jewelry Store Chooses C-Bond Technology with $28,000 Order to Protect its Inventory Against Break Ins and Looting

HOUSTON, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that another high line jewelry store has chosen C-Bond technologies – C-Bond Secure and C-Bond BRS – to protect its inventory against break-ins and looting. The installation totaled more than $28,000.



C-Bond Secure is a multi-purpose glass strengthening primer and window film mounting solution that provides a cost-effective option for enhancing safety. It was developed in partnership with one of the industry’s largest film suppliers to increase glass strength and glass flexibility. C-Bond Secure is applied to the glass prior to the application of window film to approve film adhesion and reinforce the underlying glass. It is compatible with any film manufacturers’ products in all film market segments including solar, safety, decorative, automotive, and marine. C-Bond Secure has thwarted several break-in attempts and is proven to deter forced entry.

C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that consists of the patented C-Bond glass strengthening technology and security film. The C-Bond technology chemically bonds to the defects randomly distributed on the glass surface to increase impact resistance and prevent breakage. C-Bond BRS is validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

“More and more high-end jewelers and other retailers are choosing C-Bond Secure and C-Bond BRS to provide an additional layer of security for their stores,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “C-Bond is the technology of choice for strengthening glass to prevent it from shattering, thereby making it more difficult for intruders to break in. This extra time means intruders are more likely to give up on their illegal attempt at forced entry. C-Bond Secure and C-Bond BRS provide a cost-effective way to protect storefronts, schools, government buildings, and other facilities.”

C-Bond’s glass strengthening protection solutions including C-Bond Secure and its ballistic-resistant system, C-Bond BRS, have been installed in more than 80 schools, government buildings, media sites, and other high-security facilities around the country. C-Bond’s technology is protected by 22 patents and patent pending applications.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals, and government agencies. The Company also sells disinfection products, including MB-10 Tablets. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

