GreenBox POS Launches New Corporate Website

SAN DIEGO, CA, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) (“GreenBox” or “the Company”), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, today announced the launch of its newly designed corporate website at www.greenboxpos.com . The new site features a dynamic, user friendly and modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to essential information about the Company such as latest developments and investor information.



"The new comprehensive website displays the Company’s commitment to all stakeholders and fully encompasses our strategic vision. We are proud to debut the new website to our customers, partners, investors, and visitors who are looking to find information, work with, and invest in GreenBox," said Fredi Nisan, Chief Executive Officer of GreenBox.”

GreenBox operates a private and proprietary blockchain based payment platform that offers distinct advantages when compared to traditional payment technologies, such as greater security and data privacy, as well as enhanced identity theft protection and rapid speed to settlement. Serving as the settlement engine for financial transactions, GreenBox’s blockchain technology is a distributed ledger that uses digitally encrypted keys to verify, secure and record details of each transaction conducted within GreenBox’s private ecosystem. The speed and security of the platform allows GreenBox to log immense volumes of immutable transactional records in real time for Tier-1 partners around the world.

The recent and rapid trend towards cashless transactions, combined with many governments moving towards digital currency, make blockchain ledger technology even more important. As the world continues to shift towards digital currency, transactions will take place securely in any currency and location instantaneously, while removing many of the barriers that slow or block cross-border transactions today.

