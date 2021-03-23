evTS Announces Agreement with The Shyft Group’s DuraMag to Manufacture Custom Bodies for Its FireFly ESV All-Electric Lightweight Commercial Utility Vehicle

BOSTON, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – ev Transportation Services Inc. (“evTS” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services transportation and urban e-mobility markets, today announced it has entered into an agreement with The Shyft Group, North America’s leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for ecommerce-driven parcel delivery and parent of DuraMag, a leading fabricator of custom aluminum service and utility bodies, to design and manufacture purpose-built, application-specific rear bed accessory units for evTS’ FireFly®ESV vehicles. The companies will also collaborate their efforts on FireFly fleet sales and business development.



The agreement calls for DuraMag, a leading Northeastern all-aluminum truck body manufacturer, to engineer, build, and assemble food and parcel delivery van bodies, as well as landscape, dump and flatbed utility bodies for the FireFly vehicle at the Company’s facility in Waterville, Maine.

“The all-electric 2021 FireFly ESV is our most advanced model yet and is designed to fill the needs of the rapidly expanding urban, essential services and e-mobility markets,” said David Solomont, Chairman and CEO of evTS. “We needed the help of a body builder with application-specific experience, and familiar enough with EV technologies and weight distribution requirements, that could also guarantee us speed to market, alongside a high quality, durable build. DuraMag has delivered that and more.”

“We are excited to be chosen to build evTS’ original equipment vehicle bodies and view the electric vehicle industry as an important component of our future growth,” Steve Guillaume, President of Shyft Specialty Vehicles, commented. “The Shyft Group and DuraMag offer high quality designs that can easily scale, an existing quality system, ingrained lean manufacturing process, and flexible manufacturing facilities across our expanding footprint. We look forward to partnering with evTS to penetrate the specialty electric vehicle market and view the highly versatile FireFly ESV as the perfect strategic fit to capitalize on our unique combination of experience and proficiencies which will help ensure the fastest speed to market possible for some of the most lightweight and long-lasting aluminum bodies in the industry.”

About evTS

ev Transportation Services Inc. (“evTS”) is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose built, all-electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. Founded in 2015, the Boston-based company’s flagship product, the FireFly ESV, is aimed at the essential services transportation and urban mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 100,000 vehicles, or roughly $2.5 billion annually. End user applications for the company’s vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and last mile on-demand urban delivery. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.evts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

