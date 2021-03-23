The global medical loupes market is expected to reach US$ 658.49 million by 2027 from US$ 393.64 million in 2019

New York, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Loupes Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type ; Lens Type ; Application ; Distribution Channel, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06038340/?utm_source=GNW

However, adoption of surgical microscopes are hindering the market growth.

A medical loupe is a small binocular or monocular magnifying lens.It is fixed in an eyepiece or head frame to magnify the vision during clinical or surgical procedures.



It is widely used for dental, and general surgical procedures.It offers a good color interpretation of anatomical structures with edge-to-edge sharpness.



Thus, it allows the user to procedures with clarity and precision and improves the patient’s health.

Growing developments in medical technology are enabling various product launches in the market.Several leading and startup companies have enhanced their product development and upgrade activities that are leveraging the market’s growth.



For instance, in February 2020, Orascoptic announced a new range of medical loupe, Tempo Refined Fit, for its custom product portfolio.The product is designed to provide extra comfort for clinicians.



The customized product is designed to fit facial structures with a lower nose bridge and higher cheekbones, providing definitive comfort and function.The company has also announced another breakthrough in July 2019 by introducing TruColor.



It is a development in the loupe illumination segment. The device is designed to achieve high color rendering index (CRI) illumination. The development has enabled integration of LED lights with 90 CRI illumination in the headband medical loupe. TruColor offers to visualize rendering colors much closer to the natural colors. Thus, it enables a clear vision of the surgical site and oral surfaces that are washed-out during cleaning process and provide low color accuracy during the surgical procedures.

Similarly, in February 2019, Enova Illumination announced its crafted loupes for commercialization in the US.The company launched products in different color variants, such as green, blue, pink, silver, and black.



In November 2020, it introduced Axis LED Light with Activ Battery System.It is an LED light solution designed with a clip-on magnetic light with a wearable neckband battery.



It offers improved comfort and visualization to users while performing dental, oral and maxillofacial, and cosmetic facial procedures.The product provides 30,000-lux illuminance for over five working hours and delivers uniform light across the surgical sites without a shadow.



The developments have enabled providers to offer comfort to the users and maintain their posture during the procedures. In addition, the additional features allow easy brightness control settings during clinical and surgical procedures. Such product launches in the market are likely to drive the market during the forecast period.



Type Insights

Based on type, the global medical loupes market is segmented into through the lens [TTL] Loupes and flip up loupes.In 2019, the through the lens [TTL] loupes segment held the largest share in the market.



The same segment is also expected to dominate the market by 2027 as TTL loupes is the closer positioning of the inner loupe barrel to the eye, which gives a larger field of view. Moreover, The TTL loupes are fixed at the steepest angle of declination possible to enable the user to achieve the most ergonomic position possible.



Lens Type Insights

Based on lens type, the global medical loupes market is segmented into galilean and prismatic.The galilean segment held the largest market share in 2019, and it is also expected to dominate the market by 2027 as galilean loupes come in various ranges of magnification.



It is ideal for people associated with ophthalmology, dentistry, and surgeons due to its affordability and lightweight design.

Application Insights

In terms of application, the global medical loupes market is segmented into dentistry, surgical and others.In 2019, the surgical segment held the largest market share.



Also, the same segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as the number of surgeries is growing adoption of medical loupes is also increasing.Medical loupes have been primarily utilized in surgical applications where proper postures and enhanced views are critical to positive outcomes.



Moreover, surgical loupes are commonly used in dentistry and across surgical specialties, including Head & Neck, cardiothoracic, vascular, and neurosurgery.



Distribution Channel Insights

In terms of distribution channel, the global medical loupes market is segmented into offline and offline.In 2019, the offline segment held the largest market share.



Also, the same segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as market players continue investing in offline sales channels for medical loupes, which account for a significant market share. Moreover, expanding the number of retail stores in emerging countries will contribute to the growth of this distribution channel segment.

Major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global medical loupes market are German Society for Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery (GSTCVS), Society for Cardiothoracic Surgery in Great Britain and Ireland, British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS), The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), Korea Medical Devices Industry Association (KMDIA), National Health Superintendency (SUSALUD), American Dental Association, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP).

