Insights on the Hot Melt Adhesives Global Market to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hot Melt Adhesives Market Research Report by Resin Type, by Distribution Channel, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market is expected to grow from USD 8,430.72 Million in 2020 to USD 11,187.69 Million by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Hot Melt Adhesives to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Resin Type, the Hot Melt Adhesives Market is examined across Amorphous Polyalphaolefins, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Metallocene Polyolefin, Polyamides, Polyolefins, Polyurethane, and Styrenic Block Copolymers.

Based on Form, the Hot Melt Adhesives Market is examined across Bags, Blocks, Chips, and Pillows.

Based on Distribution Channel, the Hot Melt Adhesives Market is examined across Offline Mode and Online Mode.

Based on Application, the Hot Melt Adhesives Market is examined across Automotive & Transport, Bookbinding, Consumer Diy, Electronics, Footwear, Furniture & Woodwork, Nonwoven Hygiene Products, and Packaging Solutions. The Bookbinding further studied across Cover Page and Edge Bonding and Spine Binding. The Furniture & Woodwork further studied across Structural and Non-Structural Wood Products and Woodworking. The Nonwoven Hygiene Products further studied across Adult Incontinence, Baby Diapers, Nappies, and Pants, and Feminine Care. The Packaging Solutions further studied across Carton and Side-Seam Closures, Corrugated Boxes and Trays, Flexible Packaging, and Non-Pressure Sensitive Labels and Marking Systems.

Based on Geography, the Hot Melt Adhesives Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market including 3M Company, Adhesive Direct UK, Adtek Malaysia SDN BHD, Arkema, Avery Dennison Corporation, Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd., Buhnen GmbH & Co. Kg, Cherng Tay Technology Co., Ltd., Costchem SRL, Daubert Chemical Company, DOW Corning Corporation, Evans Adhesive Corporation, Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, HB Fuller Company, Helmitin Adhesives, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Jowat Se, Klebchemie GmbH & Co. Kg, Sika AG, and Tex Year Industries Inc..



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. the ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Hot Melt Adhesives Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Define: Research Objective

2.1.2. Determine: Research Design

2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.1.4. Collect: Data Source

2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.1.7. Publish: Research Report

2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update

2.2. Research Execution

2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process

2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan

2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research

2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis

2.2.5. Publication: Research Report

2.3. Research Outcome



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Form Outlook

3.4. Distribution Channel Outlook

3.5. Application Outlook

3.6. Resin Type Outlook

3.7. Geography Outlook

3.8. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing number of industrial applications

5.1.1.2. HMAs increasingly replacing of other adhesive technologies

5.1.1.3. Increasing applications in DIY applications

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Limited thermal resistance

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Potential in packaging and nonwoven applications in Asia-Pacific and South America

5.1.3.2. Increasing use in road marking application

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Complexity associated with the hard-to-bond substances

5.1.4.2. Fluctuating prices of raw material

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market, By Resin Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Amorphous Polyalphaolefins

6.3. Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

6.4. Metallocene Polyolefin

6.5. Polyamides

6.6. Polyolefins

6.7. Polyurethane

6.8. Styrenic Block Copolymers



7. Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market, By Form

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Bags

7.3. Blocks

7.4. Chips

7.5. Pillows



8. Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Offline Mode

8.3. Online Mode



9. Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market, By Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Automotive & Transport

9.3. Bookbinding

9.3.1. Cover Page and Edge Bonding

9.3.2. Spine Binding

9.4. Consumer Diy

9.5. Electronics

9.6. Footwear

9.7. Furniture & Woodwork

9.7.1. Structural and Non-Structural Wood Products

9.7.2. Woodworking

9.8. Nonwoven Hygiene Products

9.8.1. Adult Incontinence

9.8.2. Baby Diapers, Nappies, and Pants

9.8.3. Feminine Care

9.9. Packaging Solutions

9.9.1. Carton and Side-Seam Closures

9.9.2. Corrugated Boxes and Trays

9.9.3. Flexible Packaging

9.9.4. Non-Pressure Sensitive Labels and Marking Systems



10. Americas Hot Melt Adhesives Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Hot Melt Adhesives Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. South Korea

11.10. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Hot Melt Adhesives Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis

13.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

13.5. Competitive Scenario

13.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.5.4. Investment & Funding

13.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. 3M Company

14.2. Adhesive Direct UK

14.3. Adtek Malaysia SDN BHD

14.4. Arkema

14.5. Avery Dennison Corporation

14.6. Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.

14.7. Buhnen GmbH & Co. Kg

14.8. Cherng Tay Technology Co., Ltd.

14.9. Costchem SRL

14.10. Daubert Chemical Company

14.11. DOW Corning Corporation

14.12. Evans Adhesive Corporation, Ltd.

14.13. Evonik Industries AG

14.14. HB Fuller Company

14.15. Helmitin Adhesives

14.16. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

14.17. Jowat Se

14.18. Klebchemie GmbH & Co. Kg

14.19. Sika AG

14.20. Tex Year Industries Inc.



15. Appendix

15.1. Discussion Guide



