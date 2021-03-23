Global 3D Printed Drugs Market Research Report (2020 to 2025) - by Technology, End-user and Region

Dublin, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printed Drugs Market Research Report by Technology, by End User - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global 3D Printed Drugs Market is expected to grow from USD 301.03 Million in 2020 to USD 392.11 Million by the end of 2025.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the 3D Printed Drugs to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Technology, the 3D Printed Drugs Market is examined across Direct-Write, Fused Deposition Modelling, Inkjet Printing, Powder Bed Printing, Stereolithography, and Zip Dose.

Based on Application, the 3D Printed Drugs Market is examined across Dental, Hearing & Audibility Aid, Medical Implants, Neurology, and Orthopedic.

Based on End User, the 3D Printed Drugs Market is examined across Clinics & Hospitals and Research Laboratories.

Based on Geography, the 3D Printed Drugs Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market including 3D Systems Corporation, Anatomics Pty Ltd, Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, LLC, BioDuro, LLC, Biomedical Modeling Inc., EnvisionTEC GmbH, FabRx Ltd., General Electric Company, Materialise NV, Merck KGaA, Nanalyze, Organovo Holdings, Inc., Pharma Excipients International AG, PreScouter, Inc., Prodways Group SA, Renishaw PLC, Siemens AG, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., Yissum, and Zortrax.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the 3D Printed Drugs Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Define: Research Objective

2.1.2. Determine: Research Design

2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.1.4. Collect: Data Source

2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.1.7. Publish: Research Report

2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update

2.2. Research Execution

2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process

2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan

2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research

2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis

2.2.5. Publication: Research Report

2.3. Research Outcome



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Technology Outlook

3.4. Application Outlook

3.5. End User Outlook

3.6. Geography Outlook

3.7. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Surge in demand for instantaneous soluble drugs

5.1.1.2. Increasing usage of 3D printing technique in the medical & healthcare industries

5.1.1.3. Growing adoption of personalized drugs, and production of the combination medicine

5.1.1.4. Increasing adoption of 3D printing technology

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Antagonistic effects related to these drugs

5.1.2.2. Usage of 3D printing to develop illegal drugs

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Constant technological developments in 3D printing technique

5.1.3.2. Growth potential in developing countries with the introduction of 3D printed drugs

5.1.3.3. Rise in health care investment in emerging countries

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Lack of government regulations for 3D printed products

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global 3D Printed Drugs Market, By Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Direct-Write

6.3. Fused Deposition Modelling

6.4. Inkjet Printing

6.5. Powder Bed Printing

6.6. Stereolithography

6.7. Zip Dose



7. Global 3D Printed Drugs Market, By Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Dental

7.3. Hearing & Audibility Aid

7.4. Medical Implants

7.5. Neurology

7.6. Orthopedic



8. Global 3D Printed Drugs Market, By End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Clinics & Hospitals

8.3. Research Laboratories



9. Americas 3D Printed Drugs Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific 3D Printed Drugs Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. South Korea

10.10. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa 3D Printed Drugs Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis

12.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

12.5. Competitive Scenario

12.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.5.4. Investment & Funding

12.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. 3D Systems Corporation

13.2. Anatomics Pty Ltd

13.3. Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, LLC

13.4. BioDuro, LLC

13.5. Biomedical Modeling Inc.

13.6. EnvisionTEC GmbH

13.7. FabRx Ltd.

13.8. General Electric Company

13.9. Materialise NV

13.10. Merck KGaA

13.11. Nanalyze

13.12. Organovo Holdings, Inc.

13.13. Pharma Excipients International AG

13.14. PreScouter, Inc.

13.15. Prodways Group SA

13.16. Renishaw PLC

13.17. Siemens AG

13.18. SLM Solutions Group AG

13.19. Stratasys Ltd.

13.20. Yissum

13.21. Zortrax



14. Appendix

14.1. Discussion Guide

