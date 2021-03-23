Perfect Company Appoints Four Industry Veterans to Advisory Board, Raises an Extension on Series A Funding Round

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perfect Company , a leading provider of technology solutions addressing operational challenges for the restaurant and hospitality industries, announced today it has appointed restaurant and technology industry veterans Anand Gala, Jim Balis, Jim Collins and Steve Heeley to a newly formed Advisory Board. Additionally, Perfect has raised new funding as an extension of its recent $6M Series A round to bring operational technology solutions to foodservice companies from Mr. Gala.



“We are incredibly pleased to welcome this team of such established industry leaders to our Advisory Board and are grateful for their time and expertise as we continue to grow and serve the needs of our customers across various foodservice spaces,” said Michael Wallace, Co-Founder and CEO of Perfect Company. “We are at such a pivotal time in our company’s history and are honored to have the support of Anand and these outstanding leaders.”

The members of Perfect Company’s Advisory Board will support strategic growth initiatives, product developments and build upon a growing network of customers for the company. The Board members include:

Anand Gala – Mr. Gala is the Founder and Managing Partner of Gala Capital Partners, a diversified investment company with operations in consulting, restaurant development and management, and real estate development and investment. He has spent the past 30 years in various executive capacities within the restaurant industry, including as a franchisee, developer and investor in brands such as Jack in the Box, Applebee’s, Famous Dave’s, and Del Taco.

Perfect Company brings automation and integration to restaurants, convenience stores, grocers, corporate cafeterias and ghost kitchens in their back- and front-of-house with software and connected equipment that streamline operations. The company’s offerings, including Kitchen Workflow and Pick-Up technology, integrate with and extend existing POS and restaurant management systems to increase the return on current technology investments.

