Device Using Suction to Dry & Straighten Hair is Making Waves

Macedonia, OH, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truly groundbreaking innovation has come to the hair industry via the RevAir Reverse-Air Hair Dryer. Reverse-Air (suction) is harnessed into a Wand to provide magical results for hair of all textures by using scientific principles. Over 60% faster, incredibly simpler, and immensely healthier, RevAir is both customer and critically acclaimed as a “game-changer” for its sleek, soft, shiny results.

Until now, the evolution of hair dryers is filled with plentiful designs with oft negligible benefits. No matter the iteration, hot air blows from the device. In a genuinely revolutionary turn, RevAir has reversed the way drying, straightening, and stretching hair is achieved.

Showcased in “The Next 25 Years of Beauty” by Marie Claire, beauty-savvy consumers were informed, “There’s a new way to dry your hair.” The New York Times Wirecutter and Vogue both featured the Reverse-Air Dryer in their “Best Hair Dryer” roundups. http://bit.ly/RevPress

With over 16,000 video results on Google and 47 million views, it is easy to see not only the allure, but the results of RevAir. For both women and men, influencers and customers with coily, curly, and wavy hair across the US and Canada are shook. See 15 seconds of it here: http://bit.ly/RevHKWTT

About RevAir

RevAir is a growing high-tech beauty company based in Ohio with remote team members across the US, that looks beyond convention to create exceptionally effective personal care solutions. Started with one resourceful dad’s use of vacuum suction to make ponytails for his daughters; His friend’s observation that the same method made his own daughter’s hair feel softer; And, his sister’s belief that this method and insight might be the basis for a genuine solution to her own crazy hair challenges. RevAir is driven by our desire to create innovative, disruptive products that enhance and empower the lives of our customers. More information can be found at myrevair.com

