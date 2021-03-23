GMSI Hires Industry Veteran Michael Schaefer as Executive Vice President

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Management Systems, Inc. (GMSI) a Dinocrates Group company, today announced the hiring of Michael Schaefer, a U.S. Navy Veteran and dynamic federal technology executive, as Executive Vice President. In this role, Schaefer will lead GMSI’s strategy, growth, and operations, utilizing his more than two decades of professional experience in creating and executing large scale corporate growth initiatives in the government contracting industry.



“Michael is recognized throughout the industry with his long track record of success in Telcom, leading billion-dollar contracts managing thousands of employees and Information Technology Services & Solutions, where he has created new IT service lines / offerings and grown from zero revenue to $125M in revenue in only 24 months,” said Tom Prokop, CEO of Dinocrates Group. “He has an innate ability to understand and adapt to customer needs and requirements, along with identifying and developing under-utilized resources. As Dinocrates Group continues to rapidly grow, we will rely on leaders like Michael to provide valuable leadership and strategic direction for both our customers and employees.”

Prior to joining GMSI, Schaefer served as President of High Velocity Services, a VA-certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and leading provider of cloud, mobile, health and security solutions; President of Promethean Light Group, where he architected the patented Agile Production Model that is still in use at Paramount Studios; Enterprise Architect for the Comcast Business roll-out; CTO at Preferred Systems Solutions where he led the buildout of the Army SDDC Help Desk; and Program Manager at WorldCom/MCI/Verizon, overseeing the $4.5B USPS MNS contract and the SSA CCNS managed service contract.

About Dinocrates Group

Based in Rockville, MD, Dinocrates Group and its subsidiaries provide mission-critical enterprise solutions to the federal government on a global scale.

