Liquipel ranks on Inc. Magazine’s List of California’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

IRVINE, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine revealed that Liquipel has made the second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: California list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the California economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.



“This is an incredible honor to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in California,” said Sam Winkler, CEO and Co-Founder of Liquipel. “I am so proud of our team and all that we have accomplished to keep growing! We’re excited and looking forward to continuing to develop innovative technology for our customers.”

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in California. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 535 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 40,000 people and added nearly $7 billion to the California economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and San Diego—brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: California, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/california.

“This list proves the power of companies in California no matter the industry,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”

About Liquipel

Liquipel's mission is to bundle together innovative technology with design and function to provide their customers with the best value possible. Liquipel brings together patented and proprietary technologies, creating 360° device protection for mobile devices and other electronics. Since its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show 2012, Liquipel has won an Edison Award, a FierceWireless Fierce 15 Award, and was named by Popular Science as the Grand Award Winner in the Gadgets Category for the magazine's "Best of What's New" issue. It also has been included in Entrepreneur Magazine's "100 Brilliant Companies" list. The Liquipel brand incorporates aggressive pull-through marketing campaigns utilizing key celebrity partners, such as Pharrell Williams, Steve Aoki and Nyjah Huston, to maintain a fresh, exciting brand image.



For more information, please visit: www.Liquipel.com

