Saama Partners with Datavant to Map Patient Journey Across Real-World and Clinical Datasets to Empower Biopharma Offerings

Collaboration equips life sciences organizations to link disparate datasets and perform powerful AI analytics

Partnership reflects Saama’s commitment to industry transformation

SAN FRANCISCO and CAMPBELL, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datavant, the leader in helping healthcare organizations safely connect their data, and Saama Technologies, Inc. (“Saama”), the #1 AI clinical analytics platform company, announced a strategic partnership to map patient journeys across different real-world and clinical datasets through Saama’s Life Science Analytics Cloud (LSAC) .

LSAC is an award-winning, AI-powered data analytics platform that empowers CROs and life sciences sponsors with enhanced operational and clinical conduct from actionable insights across patient, trial, and safety data, as well as risk-based monitoring. The partnership enables Saama to leverage Datavant’s HIPAA-compliant, certified tokens to join disparate datasets to improve insights for life sciences companies in clinical, commercial, surveillance, and pharmacovigilance.

“Combining Datavant’s ability to join datasets with our leading AI capabilities enables a robust and deep understanding of patient behaviors, drug safety, and drug efficacy, which will help biopharma companies improve their patient services and offerings,” said Suresh Katta, Founder and CEO of Saama Technologies. “We’re excited to partner with Datavant to continue transforming the life sciences industry by providing innovative solutions that inform and accelerate drug development and delivery for improved human health.”

“AI can help unlock better patient outcomes, but historically, the promise of artificial intelligence has been hampered by data fragmentation,” said Travis May, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Datavant. “We are excited to work with Saama to further enhance AI-powered capabilities available to life sciences on top of linked datasets.”

"Saama and Datavant’s collaboration aligns with and reflects the 21st Century Cures Act and will bring frontline patient data into life sciences research to accelerate treatment delivery,” said David J. Shulkin, M.D., Ninth Secretary, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as well as Special Advisor to both Saama Technologies and Datavant. “The partnership between these two leaders will help expedite new innovations and advances for patients worldwide.”

For more information about leveraging LSAC to map patient journeys across different datasets, contact info@saama.com.

About LSAC

Life Science Analytics Cloud (LSAC) is the leading AI-powered clinical analytics platform that seamlessly integrates, curates, and animates clinical trial data, delivering more actionable insights for faster decision making.

About Saama Technologies, Inc.

Saama is the #1 AI-driven Intelligent Clinical Cloud company, enabling the life sciences industry to conduct faster and safer clinical development and regulatory programs. Today, over 50 biotech companies use Saama’s award-winning Life Science Analytics Cloud (LSAC) platform on more than 1,500 studies, including many of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. LSAC’s rich applications facilitate an unprecedented, authoritative oversight of comprehensive clinical research data, enabling companies to file New Drug Applications (NDAs) more efficiently and bring drugs to market faster. Discover more at www.saama.com and follow Saama @SaamaTechInc.

About Datavant

Datavant’s mission is to connect the world’s health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of de-identified patient records across datasets. Datavant is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com.