In 2019, North America held the largest market share.However, APAC is estimated to register the highest CAGR during 2020–2027.

The movement of passengers and cargo demand an efficient marine transportation system.



Government agencies, such as the US Army Corps of Engineers, NOAA, US Department of Transportation (DOT), US Coast Guard, US Customs and Border Protection, and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulate marine commerce and transportation.These government agencies are responsible for national security, marine safety, vessel traffic management, waterway maintenance, and environmental protection.



As per United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the global maritime commerce is expected to increase at an average annual growth rate of 3.5% during 2019–2024 (the forecast period specified in the report), and the projected growth would be mainly driven by an increase in containerized, dry bulk, and gas cargoes.



Commercial shipping is crucial for the global and domestic coastal trade of any country.Ships transporting dry and liquid bulk goods, containers, and passengers need efficient and safe shipping lanes and ocean routes as well as suitable port facilities and infrastructure.



The ocean planning activities must ensure that the allotment of ocean space to other activities is compatible with safe maritime commerce and transport.Numerous coastal nations worldwide are heavily investing in hydrographic surveys to have properly charted waters that can aid a rising need for maritime commerce and transportation.



Optimized charts enable faster transits of ships with deeper drafts, allowing the movement of huge goods through navigational chokepoints and ports. Precise hydrographic software and services are vital for ensuring the navigation safety as well as supporting and boosting safe maritime commerce and transport, which would contribute to the constant sustainable growth of the global economy, thereby escalating the demand for hydrographic survey software and services.



According to the latest situation report from World Health Organization (WHO), the US, India, Brazil, Russia, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, and South Africa are among the worst affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak.The COVID-19 crisis disrupted industries worldwide, and the global economy was adversely affected in 2020.



The US is a prominent market for the hydrographic survey for oil & gas and marine sectors.The factory and business shutdowns across the world have negatively impacted the adoption of the hydrographic survey market.



Factors such as shortage of human resources and the practical difficulties in many social distancing cases hindered oil & gas activities globally, which leads to a halt in various ongoing projects. Thus, it also negatively impacted the integration of hydrographic survey market.



The hydrographic survey market is segmented on the basis of component, end user, and geography.Based on component, the market is bifurcated into software and services.



In terms of end user, the market is bifurcated into marine and oil & gas.By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



In 2019, North America held the largest market share.However, APAC is estimated to register the highest CAGR during 2020–2027.



Despite the positive growth outlook, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is hindering the global economy, and its limiting effect is likely to restrain business activities and revenues of the hydrographic survey industry players across the world.



The overall hydrographic survey market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the hydrographic survey market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global hydrographic survey market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the hydrographic survey market.



A few major players operating in the global hydrographic survey market are BeamworX BV; Eye4Software B.V.; HYPACK / Xylem Inc.; IIC Technologies; Norcom Technology Limited; Teledyne Marine (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated); Triton Imaging, Inc.; OceanWise Limited; Moga Software s.r.l.; Quality Positioning Services B.V. (QPS); and Esri.

